‘Not Real’ Plane Passenger Tiffany Gomas Warned Her Dad Was a Cop After Being Kicked Off Flight for Meltdown

The woman who had the viral “not real” meltdown aboard an American Airlines flight last month had another freakout caught on camera after leaving the plane.

NewsNation obtained body-camera footage that shows the woman, identified as 38-year-old marketing executive Tiffany Gomas, yelling at an airport employee in the terminal after disembarking.

“I don't care if I ever fly with y'all ever again, I want to know about this flight right here,” she can be heard saying in the newly released footage.

“Do not let that plane leave, I'm being dead serious,” she said, on the brink of tears. “Do not let that plane leave.”

Another video captured by body cameras showed Gomas engaging with airport staff outside. Authorities tried to get her to leave, but Gomas fired back and said her dad is a police officer himself.

“'My dad's a cop, f— you, dude. F— you,” she told an officer.

Tiffany Gomas has been identified as the woman from a viral video on an American Airlines flight where she proclaimed to her fellow passengers that the person sitting next to her on the flight was "not real." knuckelslawncare/TikTok

“Get the f— out of my face,” she said.

The plane had been scheduled to fly from Dallas to Orlando on July 2. Aboard that flight, Gomas had initially accused someone on the plane of stealing her AirPods.

Then she suddenly began yelling, pointing to one passenger nearby.

"That motherf—er back there is not real," she repeatedly said.

Since her initial meltdown went viral, Gomas, from Texas, said her life “has been blown up.”

She said she was being judged prematurely, and that no one had all the info on what happened that day, as The Messenger previously reported.

“It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes,” she said.

She had been escorted off the plane and issued a ticket for criminal trespass after allegedly trying to re-enter several times.