‘Not Real’ Plane Passenger Tiffany Gomas Warned Her Dad Was a Cop After Being Kicked Off Flight for Meltdown
In the newly released video, Tiffany Gomas can be seen on the brink of tears, asking airport staff to keep the plane grounded
The woman who had the viral “not real” meltdown aboard an American Airlines flight last month had another freakout caught on camera after leaving the plane.
NewsNation obtained body-camera footage that shows the woman, identified as 38-year-old marketing executive Tiffany Gomas, yelling at an airport employee in the terminal after disembarking.
“I don't care if I ever fly with y'all ever again, I want to know about this flight right here,” she can be heard saying in the newly released footage.
“Do not let that plane leave, I'm being dead serious,” she said, on the brink of tears. “Do not let that plane leave.”
- New, Full Length Video of Woman’s Viral ‘Not Real’ Airplane Meltdown Surfaces
- Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger Who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral Video
- Woman from ‘Not Real’ Viral Plane Video Apologizes for ‘Unacceptable’ Actions
- Woman From Viral ‘Not Real’ Plane Video: ‘My Life Has Been Blown Up’
- Woman Having Viral Meltdown on Plane Claims to See Passenger Who Is ‘Not Real’
- Carrot Top Recounts Being on the Plane with Woman Who Claimed Passenger Wasn’t Real
Another video captured by body cameras showed Gomas engaging with airport staff outside. Authorities tried to get her to leave, but Gomas fired back and said her dad is a police officer himself.
“'My dad's a cop, f— you, dude. F— you,” she told an officer.
“Get the f— out of my face,” she said.
The plane had been scheduled to fly from Dallas to Orlando on July 2. Aboard that flight, Gomas had initially accused someone on the plane of stealing her AirPods.
Then she suddenly began yelling, pointing to one passenger nearby.
"That motherf—er back there is not real," she repeatedly said.
Since her initial meltdown went viral, Gomas, from Texas, said her life “has been blown up.”
She said she was being judged prematurely, and that no one had all the info on what happened that day, as The Messenger previously reported.
“It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes,” she said.
She had been escorted off the plane and issued a ticket for criminal trespass after allegedly trying to re-enter several times.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews