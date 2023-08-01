Norwegian Floating Restaurant Only Accessible by Boat Compared to ‘The Menu’ by TikTokers

A restaurant housed inside a floating sculpture in a Norwegian fjord is garnering comparisons to the eerie dining space portrayed in "The Menu" thriller.

Iris, which calls itself a place for "expedition dining," is a fine-dining establishment helmed by chef Anika Madsen. Its 18-course tasting menu will run you 3,200 Norwegian Krone (or around $313) and will take around six hours, according to the site.

Mari Eriksmoen, a Norwegian opera singer, documented her experience at Iris on TikTok. When she posted the video on July 21, some commenters likened it to the ominous, remote restaurant depicted in the 2022 dark comedic satire film.

The only way to reach Iris is by boat, and Eriksmoen captured footage from the ride out on the restaurant's electric vehicle. She said walking into the space felt like she was "entering a spaceship" and showed off the different parts of the multi-sensory, underwater experience that is Iris.

The comments are flooded with people comparing it to the movie, with some saying they would be terrified to go there after watching it.

But when one commenter wrote, "I know how this movie ends," the singer responded with another video detailing parts of her experience like the boat ride, and calling it "the most extraordinary restaurant in Europe."

"Promise I made it back home safely," she joked at the end.

Salmon Eye, the floating art installation doubling as the restaurant's structure, was installed in the Hardanger fjord in September 2022, and Iris opened in June 2023, according to Food and Wine Gazette.

"Salmon Eye is a center that sheds light on both the opportunities and challenges of the aquaculture industry," according to the website.

"We will see things from new perspectives, encourage new ways of thinking, and reflect carefully on what needs to be done in the industry."

Ahead of the opening, Madsen told Food and Wine Gazette that she was most excited to work with the wide array of seafoods that could be sourced locally.

"Here on the Norwegian coast, I can explore a whole universe below the surface that I could only dream of in Copenhagen," she said. "This region offers some of the cleanest and most exciting seafood produce in the world."

The menu is set, and Iris is unable to accommodate vegans, vegetarians, or guests with seafood allergies.

Eriksmoen told Insider that the meal was innovative and that there wasn't a "dull or uninteresting serving" to be had. "

Most gourmet restaurants I've been to have some forgettable dishes, but I loved every part of Anika Madsen's 18 courses," she told the outlet.

Representatives for Iris didn't immediately reply to The Messenger's request for comment.