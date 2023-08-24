Norway Will Repair Fence to Prevent Its Reindeer From Escaping Into Russia: ‘It is Strictly Forbidden to Cross the Border’

Norwegian authorities announced they would repair a fence at the country's border to prevent reindeer from wandering into Russia.

A 93-mile fence on the Norwegian border has fallen into disrepair over the years, making it easier for reindeer to get into Russia. AP News reports that 42 Norwegian reindeer have unknowingly crossed the border this year, usually ending up in the Russian national park Pasvik Zapovednik.

Reindeer in snow covered mountains in Svalbard, Norway Rune Hellestad- Corbis via Getty Images

When this happens, Russian authorities demand 50,000 kroner ($4,700) in damages, and the reindeer is killed upon their return to Norway to ensure it doesn't happen again. Additionally, Russia is asking for a lump sum of nearly 47 million kroner ($4.4 million) in total for the days the animals grazed in the park.

"It is strictly forbidden to cross the border into Russia, for reindeer too," the Norwegian Directorate of Agriculture said in a statement.

The Directorate of Agriculture announced that four miles of the fence between the Norwegian towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog will be replaced. The task will cost 3.7 million kroner ($348,000) and is expected to be done by October 1.