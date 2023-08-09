Norway to Fine Facebook Owner Meta $100,000 a Day Over Privacy Breaches

Norway said it would begin fining Facebook owner Meta nearly $100,000 a day for privacy breaches stemming from the social media giant defying a ban on harvesting users' personal information to target them in ads.
Norway's data protection authority, Datatilsynet, will begin levying the fines on Aug. 14, the agency told Agence France-Presse.
Tobias Judin, the head of Datatilsynet's international department, said the fines are related to a July 14 decision by the agency to impose "a ban on behavioral advertising on Facebook and Instagram."
"Meta's behavioral advertising entails intrusive surveillance of its users, negatively impacting their right to data protection and freedom of information," Judin told AFP in an email.
He also said the agency found that "Meta's practices are contrary to data protection law."
Datatilsynet said Meta had until Aug. 4 to make the necessary corrections.
Meta on Wednesday asked Oslo’s District Court for a temporary injunction against the fines, Reuters reported.
A hearing on the petition is scheduled for Aug. 22.
Last week, Meta said it intends to ask users in the European Union, the European Economic Area and Switzerland to give their consent before allowing targeting ads.
