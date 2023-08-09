Norway to Fine Facebook Owner Meta $100,000 a Day Over Privacy Breaches - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Norway to Fine Facebook Owner Meta $100,000 a Day Over Privacy Breaches

The social media behemoth on Wednesday asked a court to issue a temporary injunction against the fines

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Facebook parent company Meta faces nearly $100,000 fines per day in Norway over its advertising practices.Chesnot/Getty Images

Norway said it would begin fining Facebook owner Meta nearly $100,000 a day for privacy breaches stemming from the social media giant defying a ban on harvesting users' personal information to target them in ads.

Norway's data protection authority, Datatilsynet, will begin levying the fines on Aug. 14, the agency told Agence France-Presse.

Tobias Judin, the head of Datatilsynet's international department, said the fines are related to a July 14 decision by the agency to impose "a ban on behavioral advertising on Facebook and Instagram."

"Meta's behavioral advertising entails intrusive surveillance of its users, negatively impacting their right to data protection and freedom of information," Judin told AFP in an email.

Read More

He also said the agency found that "Meta's practices are contrary to data protection law."

Datatilsynet said Meta had until Aug. 4 to make the necessary corrections.

Meta on Wednesday asked Oslo’s District Court for a temporary injunction against the fines, Reuters reported.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for Aug. 22. 

Last week, Meta said it intends to ask users in the European Union, the European Economic Area and Switzerland to give their consent before allowing targeting ads.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.