    Northern Italy Hit by Mass Flooding and Mudslides; Formula One Grand Prix Cancelled

    Emergency crews work tirelessly to provide relief and rescue.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Guardia Costiera/Voice of America/Screenshot

    This week in Italy, flooding and mudslides claimed eight lives, driving thousands from their homes, reports the Associated Press.

    Overflow from at least 14 rivers inundated 23 neighboring towns, as per EuroNews. Some residents found themselves stranded on their rooftops, awaiting rescue from the rising floodwaters.

    Emilia Romagna, a northern region of Italy, bore the brunt of the floods, largely due to severe drought conditions that had parched the soil, rendering it incapable of absorbing moisture.

    Ravenna, famed for its Roman and Byzantine architecture, is now virtually "unrecognizable," its mayor reportedly stated.

    "We are confronting a disaster akin to an earthquake," declared Stefano Bonaccini, governor of Emilia Romagna, at a press conference. His comments drew parallels to the tragic 2012 earthquake in northern Italy that killed 27 and displaced 45,000 people.

    In an effort to prioritize relief efforts for affected residents, a scheduled Formula One Grand Prix event was cancelled.

    CNN reported that a total of 600 firefighters are facilitating evacuations. Meanwhile, residents of Bologna — the region's most populous city — received orders to remain indoors.

    Follow TheMessenger
