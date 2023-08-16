Northern California Residents Forced to Evacuate as Wildfire Tears Through National Forest - The Messenger
Northern California Residents Forced to Evacuate as Wildfire Tears Through National Forest

Residents were told to get out immediately due to the fast-moving fire

Luke Funk
Evacuations are underway in Northern California as more than a dozen wildfires burn in the Klamath National Forest.

Gusty winds and lightning are creating hazardous conditions as the fire poses the most danger near the confluence of the Klamath and Scott rivers.

Law enforcement and fire personnel were working to remove people from the evacuation area late on Tuesday.

The Head Fire had burned roughly 3,000-4,000 acres and some roads already were closed.

In a few hours, the blaze had grown to more than 1.5 square miles and spot fires from the main blaze had jumped the Klamath River, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“If you are in this area, please get out immediately,” Forest Supervisor Rachel Smith wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday.

Lightning has resulted in an “extremely dynamic situation” across the forest, she said.  There were at least 19 known fires, although most of them were still very small.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office had a map of evacuation zones. It set up different shelters for dogs, cats and livestock.

There weren't any immediate reports of injuries or homes burned.

The Head Fire was burning near the site of the McKinney Fire, which began on July 29 of last year.

That fire started in the Klamath National Forest and exploded in size when a thunderstorm created winds up to 50 mph.

It reduced much of Klamath River, a scenic community of about 200 people, to ash and killed four people, including two who may have been trying to flee the flames.

Their bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

