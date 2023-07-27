Northeast Faces Dangerous Weather Extremes — 100+ Degree Heat and Severe Thunderstorms

Dangerous triple-digit heat will broil the Northeastern US today, with powerful, severe thunderstorms forecast for practically every city along the I-95 corridor this afternoon.

The heat wave will begin Thursday for much of the I-95 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime high temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degree, with "oppressive humidity" yielding heat indexes of at least 105 degrees.

These conditions are expected to persist until Saturday.

Washington DC, Philadelphia and Boston are all under a heat advisory, while New York City officials have issued an excessive heat warning for Thursday that begins at 11 a.m.

In addition, the National Weather Service predicts the region could break records for both high maximum and high minimum temperature through Saturday. "Nighttime lows will be as much as 10-15 degrees above average for the region, exacerbating the potential heat-related health impacts," the NWS says.

New York City, News Jersey and Philadelphia are in the middle of an excessive heat warning on Thursday. National Weather Service

In New York City, it is anticipated the next three days will bring the city's first heat wave of the year. Cooling centers are being opened throughout the five boroughs.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast—from Portland, Maine, all the way down to Washington.

Flash flooding is possible today in New England, where heavy rainfall rates are expected on top of already wet soils.

Heat will also persist throughout the Central Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and Midwest as daytime high temperatures approach and exceed 100 degrees through the end of the week.

The Midwest will also experience showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Those showers will then move east.