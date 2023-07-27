Northeast Faces Dangerous Weather Extremes — 100+ Degree Heat and Severe Thunderstorms
Heat wave could break records for both high maximum and high minimum temperatures
Dangerous triple-digit heat will broil the Northeastern US today, with powerful, severe thunderstorms forecast for practically every city along the I-95 corridor this afternoon.
The heat wave will begin Thursday for much of the I-95 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime high temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degree, with "oppressive humidity" yielding heat indexes of at least 105 degrees.
These conditions are expected to persist until Saturday.
Washington DC, Philadelphia and Boston are all under a heat advisory, while New York City officials have issued an excessive heat warning for Thursday that begins at 11 a.m.
- Six People Dead After Weekend of Extreme Weather as South Faces New Round of Storms and Intense Heat Hits Southwest
- 40 Million Americans Under Threat for Severe Thunderstorms Thursday
- Texas Battered by Weekend Heat Dome as Severe Weather Hits US
- Flash Flooding, Airport Disruptions Plague Northeast As Extreme Weather Batters US
- Hottest Weather of the Summer Is About to Hit the Midwest and the Northeast
In addition, the National Weather Service predicts the region could break records for both high maximum and high minimum temperature through Saturday. "Nighttime lows will be as much as 10-15 degrees above average for the region, exacerbating the potential heat-related health impacts," the NWS says.
In New York City, it is anticipated the next three days will bring the city's first heat wave of the year. Cooling centers are being opened throughout the five boroughs.
Afternoon thunderstorms are expected throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast—from Portland, Maine, all the way down to Washington.
Flash flooding is possible today in New England, where heavy rainfall rates are expected on top of already wet soils.
Heat will also persist throughout the Central Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and Midwest as daytime high temperatures approach and exceed 100 degrees through the end of the week.
The Midwest will also experience showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Those showers will then move east.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews
- California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical ErrorsNews
- Magic Mushroom Churches Popping Up Across San Francisco Leave City Officials PuzzledNews
- Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: ReportNews
- Arizona Man Unable to Work After His Two Trucks are Stolen in One MonthNews
- Viral Photo Shows Aftermath of Florida Patrol Car Struck by Lightning With Deputy InsideNews
- Cops, Ambulances Seen at Home ‘At Least Twice’ Before Murder-Suicide of Cancer Doc, Baby: NeighborNews
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His OwnNews