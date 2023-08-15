North Korea’s Message to the World: Hundreds of Nuclear Weapons, Coming Soon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been giving the world a rare glimpse of his secretive country’s growing missile capabilities. Over the weekend, Kim made his second publicized tour of missile and rocket factories in less than a month and ordered his defense industry to “drastically boost” missile production. The images from the visits, in which Kim was shown touring factory floors and talking to workers, showed off North Korea’s short-range missile and long-range artillery–the type of systems that would be used in a potential war with South Korea.

Jeffrey Lewis, expert on nuclear nonproliferation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said it was clear that Kim and his country are emphasizing the production of what are commonly called tactical nuclear weapons, smaller and shorter-range nukes designed for battlefield use. He described the tours as a “victory lap” for North Korea’s defense industry, showing that years of isolation and sanctions haven’t prevented the country from building up a formidable arsenal.

“What they’re telling us is that this isn’t going to be a nuclear force of ten nuclear weapons,” Lewis said. “This is going to be a nuclear force of hundreds of nuclear weapons. Where they’re going to get the material for the warheads, I don’t know, but they are building a lot of launchers and a lot of missiles.”

An even harder line

Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former U.S. government intelligence analyst who is now a nonresident fellow at the Stimson Center, told The Messenger that Kim’s factory tours “reflect the North’s shift to an even harder-line foreign policy.”

North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests in 2022, and has continued at a steady clip this year, including a recent ICBM test timed to coincide with a meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

South Korea has responded with a harder line of its own, particularly since new conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last year. Yoon has referred to the North as South Korea’s “principal enemy” and worked to rally regional and international support to counter its nuclear program.

The most significant accomplishment of this approach was the “Washington Declaration,” reached during Yoon’s visit to the White House in April, in which the U.S. pledged to increase coordination on nuclear strategy and deploy American nuclear submarines on regular visits to South Korea. In exchange, the South promised not to develop its own nuclear deterrent. North Korea responded to the first of these U.S. submarine visits last month by firing short-range missiles into the sea.

While the Biden administration has avoided the two extremes that characterized the Trump approach to North Korea (“fire and fury” threats and “beautiful letters” between Trump and Kim), officials say they have offered the North nuclear talks “without preconditions.” But these offers have not gotten any response, and in the absence of any inroads with the North, the U.S. focus has been on increased cooperation with allies including South Korea and Japan, which North Korea in turn views as threatening.

“I do not think there are prospects for nuclear talks for the foreseeable future, unless the Biden administration drastically changes its approach to Pyongyang, or Pyongyang decides to suspend its weapons development,” said Lee. “Neither scenario is likely.”

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of a North Korean military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, at a railway station in Seoul on July 28, 2023. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s role

North Korea’s arms build-up may be intended for a new audience: the leaders in the Kremlin. The North’s deepening relationship with Russia was on display in July when Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu–the first high-level foreign visitor he had received since before the pandemic–showing off North Korea’s newest ballistic missiles and drones. U.S. officials say Shoigu likely asked North Korea about selling more of its weapons to Russia.

While North Korea has denied U.S. reports that it is providing Russia with ammunition for the war in Ukraine, it has been extremely supportive of the Russian position. It was one of the very few countries to recognize the independence of two Russian-occupied enclaves in Eastern Ukraine last year. According to a United Nations report from June, Russia, which has in the past cooperated with UN sanctions targeting North Korea’s nuclear program, has begun sending oil to North Korea for the first time since 2020.

“Russia and North Korea have been mutually cultivating a strategic partnership,” Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told The Messenger. “It's become supercharged since the Ukraine conflict began.”

The benefits for both sides are clear. Russia desperately needs a source of cheap Soviet-grade ammunition to replenish its fast-diminishing stocks in Ukraine. North Korea needs a source of energy and capital for its beleaguered economy.

Escalation fears

Now Kim’s own buildup has raised fears of escalation on the Korean peninsula. The next flashpoint could come as early as next week, when U.S. and South Korean forces hold ten days of joint military exercises. These exercises, a long-established tradition, were paused for several years during Trump’s talks with Kim but resumed last year by the Biden and Yoon administrations.

“Domestically, Kim’s visits to munitions factories appear to have been intended to prepare both the North Korean military and the civilian population in case the North decides to escalate tensions in the lead-up to, during, or even after the upcoming US-South Korea military drill,” said Lee.

It’s not clear exactly what form this escalation could take. North Korea could conduct yet another missile test, though these have become routine enough so that they don’t get much of a reaction. Other moves, such as firing missiles close to the U.S. military base in Guam, which North Korea proposed several years ago, or arming a missile with a nuclear warhead and firing it into the ocean, would be far more provocative.

For now, experts believe Kim is unlikely to launch a preemptive war unless he fears an invasion that would directly threaten his regime. But if a conflict were to break out, either due to miscalculation or overconfidence, what we’re learning about North Korea’s growing arsenal makes clear just how devastating such a war would be.