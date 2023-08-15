North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear Shorts
Men can still cool off by wearing shorts, while women are issued a fine for doing the same
Kim Jong Un has implemented a new dress code in North Korea, punishing women who wear shorts in public as the country bakes under an August heat wave, according to a report.
While men can still cool off by wearing shorts, women who are caught doing the same thing are being issued fines and facing other penalties, an anonymous North Korean woman told Radio Free Asia. This comes as the country is currently experiencing triple-digit temperatures.
“As more and more women wear shorts in the cities, including here in Sinuiju, the authorities are writing them up for violations of dress etiquette,” the woman told Radio Free Asia.
“Yesterday, a police patrol arrested 10 women in the marketplace for wearing shorts. They had to write a statement of self-criticism and sign a document saying they would face legal consequences if they were caught wearing shorts again.”
These penalties come in the wake of the 2020 Rejection of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act, which was intended to restrict what the government deems anti-socialist behavior.
Some North Korean women, however, are expressing frustration at policies that seem to exclusively target women.
“Many women are complaining, asking why men can wear shorts and women can’t. They are saying that the authorities are discriminating against us,’ another anonymous woman told Radio Free Asia.
- Why Kim Jong Un is ‘freaking out’: North Korea’s covid nightmare
- Kim Jong Un Shows Off North Korea’s Latest Weapons to Russia’s Defense Minister
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost War Readiness Amid Tensions
- How Kim Jong Un-run North Korea is the world’s most successful failed state
- Kim Jong Un’s Sister Threatens New Spy Satellite Launch, Attacks UN
- Kim Jong Un Demands North Koreans Stop Killing Themselves
The uneven restrictions transcend regulating the clothing that women can wear. North Korean women are no longer allowed to smoke, while many men, including Kim himself, still enjoy cigarettes, in public.
Punishments in North Korea are often arbitrary and the women penalized for their clothing described an experience marked by both anger and fear.
“The residents complain about authorities, who confine and terrorize these women who are responsible for their families’ livelihood, making them spend all day in the police station just because they wore shorts,” one woman told Radio Free Asia.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness