North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear Shorts

Kim Jong Un has implemented a new dress code in North Korea, punishing women who wear shorts in public as the country bakes under an August heat wave, according to a report.



While men can still cool off by wearing shorts, women who are caught doing the same thing are being issued fines and facing other penalties, an anonymous North Korean woman told Radio Free Asia. This comes as the country is currently experiencing triple-digit temperatures.

“As more and more women wear shorts in the cities, including here in Sinuiju, the authorities are writing them up for violations of dress etiquette,” the woman told Radio Free Asia.

“Yesterday, a police patrol arrested 10 women in the marketplace for wearing shorts. They had to write a statement of self-criticism and sign a document saying they would face legal consequences if they were caught wearing shorts again.”

These penalties come in the wake of the 2020 Rejection of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act, which was intended to restrict what the government deems anti-socialist behavior.

Some North Korean women, however, are expressing frustration at policies that seem to exclusively target women.

“Many women are complaining, asking why men can wear shorts and women can’t. They are saying that the authorities are discriminating against us,’ another anonymous woman told Radio Free Asia.

North Korean women who wear shorts in public are facing new fines Carl Court/Getty Images

The uneven restrictions transcend regulating the clothing that women can wear. North Korean women are no longer allowed to smoke, while many men, including Kim himself, still enjoy cigarettes, in public.

Punishments in North Korea are often arbitrary and the women penalized for their clothing described an experience marked by both anger and fear.

“The residents complain about authorities, who confine and terrorize these women who are responsible for their families’ livelihood, making them spend all day in the police station just because they wore shorts,” one woman told Radio Free Asia.



