North Korea’s $2 Billion Crypto Theft — and Where the Money Goes
North Korea has found a high-tech way to pay for its weapons programs.
North Korea has stolen more than $2 billion in cryptocurrency in recent years, including more than $700 million from Japan, according to a report from the blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. The report found that between 2017 and 2022, hacking groups tied to North Korea carried out cyberattacks that penetrated crypto accounts and diverted some $2.3 billion to Pyongyang. The U.S. suffered $497 million in losses.
Cryptocurrency theft by North Korea has become both a formidable threat and a powerful mechanism for the reclusive regime to acquire badly needed hard currency. Analysts and prior reports have called the regime’s use of crypto funds a “national strategy” to bankroll its conventional and nuclear weapons programs.
"Pyongyang is believed to have targeted the crypto assets of other countries to obtain the foreign currency that it uses for its missile program,” the report said. “This could, in turn, threaten the security of Asia.”
How it works
Crypto theft is only the latest answer to a long-running question: How does North Korea, which ranks near the bottom of the world’s countries in GDP and is virtually isolated as a result of international sanctions, maintain one of the world’s largest conventional military forces and a growing stockpile of nuclear weapons?
Dictator Kim Jong-Un has come up with many answers. Since he took power in 2011, Kim has kept North Korea’s coffers stocked with a variety of illicit traffic - cigarette smuggling (estimated to net more than $100 million a year), producing and exporting crystal methamphetamine (an estimated $100-$200 million), counterfeiting currency ($15-$25 million), and selling ballistic missiles to countries including Syria and Iran.
In recent years the country has added computer hacking to the mix. The New Yorker reported on a 2017 North Korean ransomware scheme known as WannaCry 2.0, which crippled networks in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including the computer systems of Boeing, Britain’s National Health Service and Germany’s federal railway. The hackers ultimately demanded payment in bitcoin to unfreeze computer systems they had encrypted, and many victims paid up. By 2019, a U.N. report estimated that North Korea had raised $2 billion through cybercrime.
The Elliptic report found that North Korea’s cyberattacks are now taking direct aim at crypto exchanges - with all indications suggesting the practice is growing.
A subject for the G7 summit?
Apart from Japan and the U.S., the hackers’ principal victims included Vietnam – to the tune of $540 million in stolen crypto funds - and Hong Kong ($281 million). The overall figure of $2.3 billion amounts to about a tenth of the country’s overall GDP.
This week’s Group of Seven (G7) meetings in Japan will likely take up the issue. Last week G7 finance ministers pledged support for measures aimed at better regulation of crypto assets and countering state-ordered crypto-asset thefts.
