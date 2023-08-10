North Korean Leader Sacks Top General, Says Prepare for War

North Korean despot Kim Jong Un dumped his top general and told the country to prepare for war, calling for more weapons production and military drills, state media said on Thursday.
The Korean People’s Army’s chief of general staff, Gen. Pak Su Il, was "dismissed," KCNA reported. Pak had served at the top of the military for about seven months.
Pak was replaced by Gen. Ri Yong Gil, a former defense minister.
At a meeting of the central military commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Wednesday, Kim “deeply summarized and analyzed the present situation of the Korean peninsula and its vicinity, and made an important conclusion on further stepping up the war preparations of the KPA in an offensive way," KCNA said.
- North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is Suffering From Insomnia, and Drinking and Smoking Heavily, South Korea Claims
- Top Russian General Missing Since Mutiny Is ‘Currently Resting,’ Lawmaker Says
- North Koreans Need Approval Every Five Minutes to Browse the Internet
- Russia’s War on Ukraine Will Walk the Korean Route
- North Carolina GOP Rep Dan Bishop Announces State Attorney General Bid
- Prepare For a Russian Civil War
Ri had a previous tour as army chief of staff. Rumors flew that the general had been executed after he was sacked in 2016 and disappeared from public view, Reuters reported. He emerged a few months later, and was named to another senior post.
Last week Kim visited weapons factories and called for more production of missile engines and artillery. Photos released by KCNA showed Kim pointing on a map to Seoul and areas surrounding the South Korean capital.
North Korea has test fired more than 1000 missiles since 2022, the Associated Press reported.
The U.S. has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells, rockets and missiles for its war in Ukraine. Russia and North Korea deny those claims.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews