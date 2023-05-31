North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is Suffering From Insomnia, and Drinking and Smoking Heavily, South Korea Claims
The country is reportedly importing large amounts of cigarettes
A new report claims that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is suffering from insomnia and is also drinking and smoking heavily.
The Korea Herald said the information comes from South Korea’s spy agency.
A spokesperson for the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee, told reporters Wednesday that the National Intelligence Service believes Kim “may be experiencing a serious sleep disorder and engaging in excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption.”
Bloomberg reports that the South Korean lawmakers were told that North Korean authorities are “intensely” collecting overseas medical information for top-ranking officials with insomnia, including details on medications used to treat it.
Kim reportedly also has marks around his wrist and on his arm that appear to be scars from scratching, lawmakers were told. The scars are believed to be the result of a skin condition caused by stress and an allergic reaction.
After the briefing, a lawmaker told reporters that North Korea recently imported a large amount of Marlboro and Dunhill cigarettes, as well as high-end snacks traditionally served with alcohol, the Straits Times reported.
In 2016, the spy agency told lawmakers that Kim suffers from insomnia, The Guardian reported. The closed-door briefing also included details of him binging on food and drink.
North Korea failed in its first attempt to put a spy satellite into space on Wednesday. It was unclear if Kim had attended the launch.
