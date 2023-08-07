North Korean Hackers Targeted Russian Missile Maker Amid Food-for-Arms Swap - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
A missile launch from North Korea in March 2023, seen on TV in Seoul.JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Pyongyang is biting the hand that feeds it.

Two elite teams of North Korean hackers spent five months roaming among the servers and secrets of a Russian arms company that makes ballistic missiles and military spacecraft, a U.S.-based information security firm revealed Monday. 

The government-linked cyber-spy groups, dubbed ScarCruft and Lazarus, planted digital backdoors into systems at NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a rocket design company based in Reutov, on the outskirts of Moscow, Reuters reported. 

“With a high level of confidence, we attribute this intrusion to threat actors independently associated with North Korea,” SentinelOne researchers Tom Hegel and Aleksandar Milenkoski wrote. 

“This incident stands as a compelling illustration of North Korea’s proactive measures to covertly advance their missile development objectives.”

It was unclear what, if anything, the hackers stole from the Russian defense firm, but news of the breach comes amid a recent failed North Korean satellite launch, Pyongyang’s ongoing development of a ballistic missile program – and a likely deal to swap artillery ammunition for Russian grain. 

Read More

North Korea is in the middle of a food crisis brought on in part by its decision to close its borders to all trade during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Food availability has likely fallen below the bare minimum with regard to human needs, and on one metric, is at its worst since the country’s famine in the 1990s,” the monitoring site 38 North said in January.

The hack at NPO Mashinostroyeniya showed Pyongyang’s conflicting priorities, and a possible bet that Russia’s dire need of North Korean ammunition for the war in Ukraine will help it overlook the digital intrusion into its strategic missile supply chain.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang on July 26 amid U.S. accusations that a sanctions-busting food-for-arms swap was in the works. The Wall Street Journal, citing declassified documents, reported last week that the deal appeared to be going forward

North Korea received more than 1,300 tons of wheat flour from Russia in May, NK News reported. 

SentinelOne said the hackers had re-used previously known North Korea malware during their email-based hack at the Russian missile maker.

In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the company’s "Zircon" hypersonic missile as a "promising new product,” purportedly capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.