    North Korea Will Launch First Military Spy Satellite to Observe Us

    The recognizance satellite will start orbiting the Earth in June

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Next month, North Korea will launch its first-ever military spy satellite, which will be capable of monitoring the United States.

    In a statement issued Monday, North Korean military official Ri Pyong Chol said Pyongyang will utilize the satellite to track "dangerous" actions by the U.S.

    "The U.S. forces and the south Korean puppet army are staging the largest-ever 'combined joint fire annihilation drill' in Phochon, Kyonggi Province of south Korea adjacent to the Military Demarcation Line for the first time in six years," reads the press release.

    The release further claims such surveillance is necessary to protect North Korea.

    "The DPRK's military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 to be launched in June and various reconnaissance means due to be newly tested are indispensable to tracking, monitoring, discriminating, controlling and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the U.S."

    The statement also cited the need for "military preparedness" because of the United States' "reckless ambition for aggression as time passes by" as well as "reckless military acts by the U.S. and South Korea."

    "We steadily feel the need to expand reconnaissance and information means and improve various defensive and offensive weapons and have the timetables for carrying out their development plans," the release said.

