North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch Attempt

North Korea released rare pictures of its failed spy satellite launch Thursday and slammed the "gangster-like” U.S. for condemning the launch.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said if her country’s "satellite launch should be particularly censured, the U.S. and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced.”

The launch, which failed Wednesday and crashed into the ocean on the west coast of the Korean Peninsula, was sharply criticized by the U.S., South Korea and Japan.

The photos offered an important and unusual glimpse into North Korea's actions. They showed what was likely a satellite atop North Korea’s rocket, according to Yonhap News Agency, which is based in Seoul, South Korea.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a launch of the newly developed Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service

A ministry official in South Korea’s Ministry of Unification told the news agency that North Korea may have released the pictures "to demonstrate that it conducted a satellite launch,” and was not testing a weapons system.

The U.S. said North Korea was using banned ballistic missile technology in its test launch, which Kim Yo Jong called "hackneyed gibberish prompted by its brigandish and abnormal thinking.”

"The far-fetched logic that only the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] should not be allowed to do so according to the [U.N. Security Council’s] ‘resolution’ which bans the use of ballistic rocket technology irrespective of its purpose, though other countries are doing so, is clearly a gangster-like and wrong one,” she continued.

Kim also said the U.S. and its allies were "seriously violating the DPRK’s right to use space and illegally oppressing it,” she said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the launch "blatantly violates several U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"It is a threat to neighbors and a challenge to global stability,” he added.

With The Associated Press.