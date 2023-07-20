North Korea Rattles Its Nukes Over Visit by US Missile Sub - The Messenger
North Korea Rattles Its Nukes Over Visit by US Missile Sub

NK defense minister warns of 'extremely dangerous waters'

Dan Morrison
North Korea said Thursday that a visit by U.S. nuclear-capable submarine to South Korea gave it legal justification to use nuclear weapons. 

"The U.S. military side should realize that its nuclear assets have entered extremely dangerous waters," North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam said. 

The USS Kentucky, an 18,750-ton Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday, marking the first U.S. nuclear missile sub to land in South Korea since 1981. 

Kang’s remarks came during heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula over a troubled American soldier who fled to the north on Tuesday and continuing North Korean ballistic missile tests. 

"I remind the U.S. military of the fact that the ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in [North Korean] law on nuclear force policy," Kang said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on April 13, 2023.
A missile launch from North Korea in March 2023, seen on TV in Seoul.JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is estimated between 20 and 40 warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists. 

At a meeting in Seoul with South Korean and Japanese diplomats, U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim said the United States had “no hostile intent” toward the north, adding that “we are willing and ready to sit down at the negotiating table to work through our differences.” 

Meanwhile, North Korea hasn’t responded to U.S. requests for the return of Pvt. Travis King, who bolted across the border while on a tour of the demilitarized zone separating North Korea and South Korea.

“It’s likely that North Korea will use the soldier for propaganda purposes in the short term and then as a bargaining chip in the mid-to-long term,” Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea, told the Associated Press.

