North Korea Plays Travis King Race Card Ahead of Human Rights Grilling - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

North Korea Plays Travis King Race Card Ahead of Human Rights Grilling

The UN Security Council meets Thursday to discuss North Korea

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Pyongyang’s announcement that wayward U.S. soldier Travis King fled to North Korea over “racial discrimination” may be a defensive play as the totalitarian state prepares to face the U.N. security council over its horrific human rights record, analysts said. 

King, a troubled army private who had served time in a South Korean jail, bolted across the north-south border during a guided tour on July 18 after failing to board a flight home to Texas where he faced possible disciplinary proceedings.

On Tuesday night, the state newswire KCNA for the first time acknowledged King was in the north’s custody — and said he had fled due to racism and mistreatment.

“Saying he was disillusioned at the unequal American society, he expressed his will to seek political asylum,” either in North Korea “or in [a] third country,” the report said.

King “confessed that he decided to come over” due to “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination in the US army,” KCNA said.

n this photo taken in Seoul on August 16, 2023, a man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King (C), who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border on July 18.
North Korea on Tuesday confirmed that US Army Pvt. Travis King was in its custody, and said he was seeking political asylum over racism and mistreatment in the American military.Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Pyongyang habitually brings up racism in the U.S. to deflect criticism of what Human Rights Watch describes as “one of the most repressive countries in the world.” 

Read More

"North Korea will likely highlight racism in the United States and use it as a means to counter the United States' criticism of North Korea's human rights situation," Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at South Korea's Kyungnam University, told Reuters.

The U.N. security council is scheduled to convene Thursday over North Korea’s human rights record in a meeting called by the U.S., Japan, and Albania. 

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry criticized Washington as a "mockery of human rights and deception on the international community."

"Not content with conniving at and fostering racial discrimination, gun-related crimes, child maltreatment and forced labor rampant in its society, the U.S. has imposed unethical human rights standards on other countries and fomented internal unrest and confusion," the ministry said.

In 2018, a North Korean government report blasted the "racial discrimination and misanthropy" it said was "inherent to the social system of the U.S.," highlighting the violent white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.