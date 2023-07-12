North Korea Launches Powerful Missile in ‘Grave Provocation’ - The Messenger
North Korea Launches Powerful Missile in ‘Grave Provocation’

The South Korean and Japanese prime ministers were at the NATO summit in Europe

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – MAY 04: People watch a television broadcast showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on May 04, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. An unidentified projectile was fired by North Korea towards the East Sea according to reports from South Korea’s military. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, days after threatening to blast U.S. spy planes out of the sky.

South Korea’s military called the launch “a grave provocation.”

The missile flew for 74 minutes – the longest-ever flight time for a North Korean ICBM, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

North Korea’s ICBM program targets the mainland United States.

The missile was launched as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

In an emergency video meeting of South Korea’s security council, Yoon warned that Pyongyang faced new sanctions over its weapons programs, the Associated Press reported.

Experts said Wednesday’s missile was probably a mobile-launched Hwasong-18, which is harder to detect and intercept than North Korea’s other ICBMs, AP reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called the Hwasong-18 his most powerful weapon.

North Korea has made dozens of test launches since 2017, with the goal of reaching U.S. cities. Today’s launch was the first in three months. 

On Monday, Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s powerful sister, said that a “shocking incident” was all but guaranteed if U.S. airborne spy missions continued. 

Read More
