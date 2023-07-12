North Korea Launches Powerful Missile in ‘Grave Provocation’

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, days after threatening to blast U.S. spy planes out of the sky.



South Korea’s military called the launch “a grave provocation.”



The missile flew for 74 minutes – the longest-ever flight time for a North Korean ICBM, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.



North Korea’s ICBM program targets the mainland United States.

The missile was launched as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

In an emergency video meeting of South Korea’s security council, Yoon warned that Pyongyang faced new sanctions over its weapons programs, the Associated Press reported.

Experts said Wednesday’s missile was probably a mobile-launched Hwasong-18, which is harder to detect and intercept than North Korea’s other ICBMs, AP reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called the Hwasong-18 his most powerful weapon.



North Korea has made dozens of test launches since 2017, with the goal of reaching U.S. cities. Today’s launch was the first in three months.



On Monday, Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s powerful sister, said that a “shocking incident” was all but guaranteed if U.S. airborne spy missions continued.