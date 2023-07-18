North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Hours After US Soldier Defects
The launch comes at a time of heightened tensions – and days after a US Navy nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea
North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time.
The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported the launch at a time of heightened tensions in the region.
Last Friday, a US Navy nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine arrived in a harbor in South Korea.
- US Guided-Ballistic Missile Submarine Arrives in South Korea, a Day After North Korea Resumes Missile Tests
- North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile as Second US Submarine Reaches the South
- North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles: South Korea
- North Korea Launches Cruise Missiles After US Soldier Crosses Into Country, US Sub Moves In
- North Korea sets record for ballistic missile launches in 2022, raising global concern of another nuclear test
Japan's Coastguard said that the missile had already fallen into the sea.
"Vessels should pay attention to future information, and if they find falling objects, do not approach and report relevant information to the Japan Coast Guard," a statement said.
On Tuesday, a United States soldier was taken into custody by North Korean forces after crossing the demarkation line into the North.
The U.S. military says it appears the soldier, who was on a tour group, willingly crossed the line.
He was reportedly due to head back to the U.S. for disciplinary reasons when he "bolted" across the demarcation line from South Korea.
