North Korea in Talks With UN Over US Soldier Who Ran Over Border - The Messenger
North Korea in Talks With UN Over US Soldier Who Ran Over Border

An Army official 'remains optimistic' that Pvt. Travis King will be turned over by North Korea

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18.US Army

The U.N. Command said Monday it has started conversations with North Korea over an American soldier who ran across the border and disappeared last week.

Pvt. Travis King was being held by North Korea after he bolted away from a tour group last Tuesday, crossing over the border from South Korea. He has not been heard from since.

Gen. Andrew Harrison said the process started through communication lines set up at the Joint Security Area between the Koreas under the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

He said he “remains optimistic,” but there is no way to know how the conversation with North Korea would proceed.

Harrison refused to provide more details, citing the sensitivity of the discussions.

Analysts say North Korea may wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information about King to maximize leverage and add urgency to U.S. efforts to secure his release, the Associated Press reported.

Some say North Korea may try to wrest concessions from Washington, such as tying his release to the United States cutting back its military activities with South Korea.

King was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault.

He was released July 10 and was being sent home to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.

He was escorted as far as customs but left the airport before boarding his plane. He later joined a tour of the border area in Panmunjom and ran across the border.

