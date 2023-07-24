Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan's defense ministry also reported the launch of a missile.
The launch came amid heightened tensions over the visits to South Korea of two U.S. submarines – including one equipped for nuclear weapons – and the status of an American serviceman who crossed the border into North Korea last week.
"There can be no end to strengthening military power," Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s leading newspaper, said in an editorial Monday.
"Eternal peace lies atop of self-defense power that can overwhelmingly prevail against any enemy."
North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests last week, hours after a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s. It was joined by another nuclear-powered U.S. sub on Monday.
Amid the missile tests and blunt talk, it was reported that North Korea and the U.S.-led United Nations Command had started talking about the fate of Army Pvt. Travis King, the troubled U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea on July 18 while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.
"The primary concern for us is Private King's welfare," British Army Lt. General Andrew Harrison, deputy commander of the multinational force, told reporters.
