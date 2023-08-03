North Korea Acknowledges It Has Travis King, American Soldier Who Took Off at Border - The Messenger
News.
North Korea Acknowledges It Has Travis King, American Soldier Who Took Off at Border

There had been no official word on King's condition or whereabouts since ran across the demilitarized zone on July 18

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King crossed into North Korea on July 18.US Army

North Korea has for the first time acknowledged it’s holding U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King, 16 days after the troubled soldier first sprinted across the border during a guided tour of the demilitarized zone. 

"KPA has responded to the United Nations Command with regards to PV2 King,” the United Nations Command said in a statement, using acronyms for the North Korean army and King’s technical rank. 

“In order not to interfere with our efforts to get him home, we will not go into details at this time." 

King dashed across the border on July 18 after failing to return to America, where he faced possible Army disciplinary action following a conviction and two months’ imprisonment in South Korea. 

Pyongyang's decision to contact the U.S.-led U.N. military command “reads as a sign of North’s willingness to negotiate,” Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, told AFP.

“So, a goodwill gesture may happen — although it is far from sure for now.”

King spent two months in jail after a drunken bar fight and a scrape with South Korean police before he was escorted to the airport for a flight back to Fort Bliss, Texas.

Instead of boarding the plane, he slipped away, joined a sightseeing tour of the demilitarized zone, and created an international incident. He hasn't been heard from since witnesses saw him bolt across the DMZ.



