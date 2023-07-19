North Korea Remains Silent Over US Army Soldier Who Fled to the Country While Facing Military Discipline

North Korea has yet to comment about an American soldier who bolted into the country from a tour group in the border village of Panmunjom.

Private 2nd Class Travis King, 23, was believed to have been detained but his fate is unknown.

It happened at the joint security area (JSA) that separates North and South Korea.

King was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released and was being sent home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline.

He was escorted as far as customs but left the airport before boarding his plane and somehow joined a Panmunjom tour.

A person who said they were part of the same tour group told CBS News they had just visited a building at the border site when "this man gives out a loud 'ha ha ha,' and just runs in between some buildings."

The witness added, “I thought it was a bad joke at first, but when he didn’t come back, I realized it wasn’t a joke, and then everybody reacted and things got crazy.”

King’s mother told ABC News she was shocked.

“I can’t see Travis doing anything like that,” Claudine Gates, of Racine, Wisconsin, said.

She added she just wants “him to come home.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the U.S. government was working with North Korean counterparts to “resolve this incident.”

It wasn’t known whether and how the U.S. and North Korea, which have no diplomatic relations, would hold talks.

“It’s likely that North Korea will use the soldier for propaganda purposes in the short term and then as a bargaining chip in the mid-to-long term,” Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea, told the Associated Press.

Tae Yongho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London, said North Korea is likely pleased to have “an opportunity to get the U.S. to lose its face” because King's crossing happened on the same day a U.S. submarine arrived in South Korea.

Tae, now a South Korean lawmaker, said North Korea won't likely return King because he is a soldier from a nation technically at war with North Korea who voluntarily surrendered to the North.

Panmunjom, located inside the 154-mile Demilitarized Zone, has been jointly overseen by the U.N. Command and North Korea since its creation at the close of the Korean War.

Known for its blue huts straddling concrete slabs that form the demarcation line, Panmunjom draws visitors from both sides who want to see the Cold War’s last frontier.

Some 28,000 U.S. forces are stationed in South Korea. Under the status of forces agreement between the U.S. and South Korea, American service members charged with crimes in South Korea, like King, can be held in local correctional facilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.