North Dakota School District Won’t Tell Parents About Kids’ Gender Identity Despite Law
"Our students need advocates, not opposition," the superintendent said in defending the decision.
A school district in North Dakota will not abide by a new state law requiring teachers to tell parents if their child identifies as transgender.
Citing recent suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth, Dr. Rupak Gandhi, the Fargo Public Schools superintendent, announced that the district would be obeying federal law and not the new state law.
"As a district and as an administration, my responsibility is to our students and our educators," Gandhi said at the meeting, which happened the day after the new legislation was signed into law by North Dakota Gov. Republican Doug Burgum.
The bill also allows public schools and government entities to ignore the pronouns of transgender people.
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential Race
- North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run
- What the science says about trans kids and medical care
- Burger Joint Sues Florida Over Anti-Drag Law, Claiming It Violates First Amendment
- Transgender rights are at risk of being revoked at the state level by conservatives
"There will be times where we have to make decisions that may not be interpreted in the same accordance of the spirit of state law," he added, saying the law places "politics over our humanity."
"Our students need advocates, not opposition," Gandhi said, adding that he would not allow the outing of any of the district's students.
The decision was met with ire from some parents and local clergy, who spoke out during a 50 minute-long public comment period at the board's crowded May 23 meeting.
"My two children are my two children, not yours," one mom said, pointing at the board before threatening legal action. "If very important information is being shared with a teacher or staff member and you withhold that information from me, the parent, god forbid something happened to my child."
Another woman said the board would be setting a bad example for students by breaking state law.
Several speakers said they didn't think it was the district's place to keep students' secrets from their own parents.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News