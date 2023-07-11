North Carolina Woman Splits Lottery Winnings with Coworkers After Making Pact 15 Years Ago - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

North Carolina Woman Splits Lottery Winnings with Coworkers After Making Pact 15 Years Ago

Their typical two tickets in every drawing won Paula Dotson $100,000

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Fifteen years ago, three coworkers made a pact that if they ever won the lottery, they would share it with the other two. Now, one of those coworkers is keeping her promise.

Paula Dotson of Mocksville told the North Carolina Education Lottery, “We decided 15 years ago that if we won a big prize, we would all split it. We each buy two tickets in every drawing.”

She paid $3 for the lucky Quick Pick ticket and matched all four white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Dotson then got hit with a 2x multiplier, bringing her prize to $100,000.

“When I saw it, I thought I was dreaming,” she said. “But I wasn’t.” After finding out she won, Dotson called her coworkers, who thought she was joking. 

Read More

She claimed her prize on Monday and after federal and state taxes, Dotson’s final winnings came out to $71,251. She plans to use her cut of the money to pay off bills and complete some home repairs.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.