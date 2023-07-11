North Carolina Woman Splits Lottery Winnings with Coworkers After Making Pact 15 Years Ago
Their typical two tickets in every drawing won Paula Dotson $100,000
Fifteen years ago, three coworkers made a pact that if they ever won the lottery, they would share it with the other two. Now, one of those coworkers is keeping her promise.
Paula Dotson of Mocksville told the North Carolina Education Lottery, “We decided 15 years ago that if we won a big prize, we would all split it. We each buy two tickets in every drawing.”
She paid $3 for the lucky Quick Pick ticket and matched all four white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Dotson then got hit with a 2x multiplier, bringing her prize to $100,000.
“When I saw it, I thought I was dreaming,” she said. “But I wasn’t.” After finding out she won, Dotson called her coworkers, who thought she was joking.
She claimed her prize on Monday and after federal and state taxes, Dotson’s final winnings came out to $71,251. She plans to use her cut of the money to pay off bills and complete some home repairs.
