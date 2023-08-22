North Carolina Woman Arrested for Faking Own Murder: Report

Police in Franklin, North Carolina, said they spent “many hours” searching for a missing 37-year-old woman only to find out it was all a ploy – not only was the woman alive, but she had allegedly orchestrated the entire thing.
Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was reported missing on Friday, and officers said they immediately began to investigate the case due to being provided information that “eluded that Sweeney was endangered or deceased,” according to a release from the department.
She was found in a neighboring town the next day, but the investigation did not end there. It was discovered that Sweeney allegedly made “anonymous third-party false reports” to a friend and the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered, police said.
“Sweeney's actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” the department said. “Family, friends, and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney's welfare.”
Police arrested Sweeney on Monday and charged her with causing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephonic communication, and obstructing law enforcement officers.
