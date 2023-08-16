North Carolina Man Gets 16 Years in Prison for Firing Shotgun at Deputies

A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder after firing several rounds from a shotgun at deputies will spend at least the next 16 years behind bars.
Kevin Clifford Marks admitted to using a 12-gauge shotgun and firing at deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office during an overnight standoff on Aug. 4, 2014, in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, according to local station WSPA-TV.
A 911 caller said Marks was armed with a shotgun, making threats and appeared to be high on meth.
Responding deputies, including a crisis negotiator, attempted to get the 58-year-old gunman to surrender, WYFF-TV previously reported.
As an armored vehicle arrived, Marks opened fire on deputies.
One deputy was shot and two others were injured by shrapnel. All survived.
Marks was sentenced to a minimum of 16 ½ years in prison, with a max sentence of 20 years, at the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, the station reported.
