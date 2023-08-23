North Carolina Man Avoids Jail Time After Bringing 2 Pipe Bombs to Church

A man in North Carolina who brought two pipe bombs to church will not get jail time after family members and friends sent 40 letters to the court.

Joshua Wayne Hawley, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction at Catawba County Superior Court on Aug. 1, Hickory Daily Record reported.

Hawley is accused of bringing two suspicious devices to the Marketplace Church in Hickory on May 7. The devices were identified as pipe bombs by the Hickory Police Department, according to the outlet.

The pastor saw Hawley outside the church in a "manic" state, according to a search warrant obtained by The Morganton News Herald. He was allegedly "bouncing" alone in his minivan. When the church treasurer spoke with him, Hawley said he had something for the pastor and treasurer. He escorted the treasurer to the back of the vehicle, took out a “pipe bomb device,” and handed it to the treasurer.

The treasurer put the device back in the car and brought Hawley inside. Hawley later returned with another device wrapped in pants, handed it to security guards, and told them to make sure the pastor knew to be careful so it wouldn’t “blow up in his face.”

He left the church after that exchange. Church officials evacuated the church and called law enforcement.

The devices were removed by a bomb squad from Gastonia and no one was injured.

Hawley was arrested the following day. He was a former member of the church.

Four months before the incident, he was asked to stop attending because he was making other church members uncomfortable, Hickory Daily Record reported. He allegedly wore military police attire, including a body camera, open carry guns and knives, to church services.

He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. He is also required to undergo a mental evaluation, follow through with treatment and take any medication prescribed by a doctor.

Hawley is forbidden from possessing any firearms, bombs, explosives, or fireworks. Additionally, he cannot have any supplies or materials for making bombs or a bomb-making workstation at his residence.

Many of the 40 letters sent on his behalf say that Hawley suffers from mental illness, but he is not violent, and he is a good husband and father. Court documents did not show an official mental health diagnosis, according to the Daily Record.

Savannah Hawley, Joshua's wife, said the devices were actually smoke bombs in a letter to the court. Several letters supported this claim.

Savannah said the devices were made using salt, sugar, and baking soda.

“Joshua is a good, caring man and deserves better than this,” she said in a letter. “His children need him, and he needs his children. Please don’t let him go away for 2.5 years. Jail isn’t the punishment he deserves. He deserves a good doctor and medication.”

Jackie Miller, who said she has known Joshua for eight years, said he "often fixates on various things due to his mental status."

She said his fixation on smoke bombs dates back to his youth. Both Miller and Savannah said Joshua has known the church's pastor for most of his life and was trying to give the devices to the pastor as a gift.

"I believe his intentions were to share something he was fascinated by with someone he respects. Had his medications been effective, his judgment would have allowed him to make a more appropriate decision,” Savannah said.

Marketplace Church Lead Pastor Mark Myers told the Daily Record he believes Joshua did not know how his actions would be perceived. He also said Joshua might have been unmedicated at the time.

Myers said the congregation was "frightened," but he is glad no one was hurt. He added that he hopes the court's mandates will help Joshua and that the church continues to pray for him and his family.

Hawley was previously accused of shooting a dog in 2021 outside a country store. He received one charge of felony cruelty to animals.