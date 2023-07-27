North Carolina Man Accused of Creating Fake Social Media Page To Threaten Drag Show - The Messenger
North Carolina Man Accused of Creating Fake Social Media Page To Threaten Drag Show

Joseph O'Neal, 31, allegedly wrote performers in the drag show 'may as well consider themselves target practice'

Christopher Gavin
Joseph O’NealTransylvania County Sheriff's Office

A North Carolina man was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he created a social media account under a false identity to make death threats against people performing in a local drag show.

Joseph O'Neal, 31, is charged with communicating threats in connection with several comments he made on a post from UpCountry Brewing regarding its upcoming “Don’t Hide Your Magic,” Unicorn Drag Show slated for Saturday, WLOS reported.

According to Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby, the threats were made through a Facebook account listed under the name Joey Bruner. WLOS reported that in one post, the Bruner account uploaded a photo of a rifle and wrote, “I will die before I let that take place!!!"

Another comment read: “I’ll be damned if I’ll allow a pride celebration in my hometown of Brevard. They may as well consider themselves target practice. I’m not kidding. It’s pure wickedness!!”

Owenby told the news station his office was informed about the comments on Saturday via Facebook Messenger. Investigators were able to contact O'Neal through the Bruner account, Owenby said.

According to the outlet, O'Neal was served with a warrant on Wednesday afternoon and turned himself in. A person scheduled to perform in Saturday's drag show, who was not identified, told the news station that several other performers opted to back out of the event because of O'Neal's alleged threats.

Brevard residents told the station that the comments made online are not representative of the city.

According to a Facebook event page, the performance is UpCountry Brewing's first annual drag show, and 10% of all sales generated from the event will benefit the Transylvania County Rainbow Alliance. Admission to the show is restricted to adults only.

