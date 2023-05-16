The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    North Carolina Legislature Overrides Abortion Ban Veto

    The Democratic governor vetoed the legislation last weekend.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate and House voted Tuesday to override the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill banning abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

    Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the measure on Saturday.

    Republicans in both chambers needed a three-fifths majority to override the veto, which they accomplished.

    North Carolina is one of three states in which the GOP are trying to tighten abortion restrictions as soon as this week.

