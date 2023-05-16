North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate and House voted Tuesday to override the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill banning abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the measure on Saturday.
Republicans in both chambers needed a three-fifths majority to override the veto, which they accomplished.
North Carolina is one of three states in which the GOP are trying to tighten abortion restrictions as soon as this week.
