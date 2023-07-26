Nobel Peace Prize Winner Has a Message About War: ‘We Need Weapons’

Speaking at an event in Washington on Wednesday, Nobel Peace laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk acknowledged the inherent contradiction in using the Nobel platform to advocate for military victory.

“It’s very strange and weird to hear this from human rights defenders and Nobel Peace Prize laureates, but I will be very direct: we need weapons to be able to defend ourselves,” she said.

Matviychuk, a veteran Ukrainian human rights activist and director of the Nobel-winning Center for Civil Liberties, shared the stage with one of her 2022 co-winners, Aleksandr Cherkasov, chair of the Russian human rights group Memorial. Kanstantsin Staradubets, a Belarusian activist, was there representing his colleague, the third winner, imprisoned dissident Ales Bialiatski.

The event was billed as the first joint appearance by the three winners since the prize was awarded, and the fact that it happened at all is noteworthy.

High-profile joint appearances by Ukrainian and Russian public figures have become rare–even when those Russians are staunch opponents of the Putin regime. In one recent example, the freedom of expression group PEN America canceled a panel featuring Russian dissidents at a conference in May due to objections by Ukrainian participants. At the recent Wimbledon championships, Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina drew attention for declining to shake hands with her Russian and Belarusian opponents.

The joint Nobel prize itself was controversial in Ukraine. When the award was announced in October, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted that the “Nobel Committee has an interesting understanding of the word ‘peace’ if representatives of two countries that attacked a third one receive @NobelPrize together.” The moderator at Wednesday’s event, Bianna Golodryga of CNN, acknowledged that there had been significant social media backlash to the panel taking place at all.

Matviychuk, the Ukrainian honoree, said she understood that the joint prize had frustrated Ukrainians. She said that for many, it was a reminder of Soviet times when they were lumped together as “sister nations” under Moscow’s domination. But, she argued, “This award is not about countries. This award is about people.”

But there was little disagreement between the Nobel laureates about the war itself. All three agreed that it was necessary for Russia to lose, and for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to be held accountable for their role in it.

Matviychuk’s group was founded in 2007 to pressure the Ukrainian government to uphold human rights norms. After the initial Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory in 2014, it documented Russian human rights abuses in the region, and today it’s working to set up an international tribunal to try Russian war criminals.

In addition to weapons, Matviychuk called Wednesday for additional international support for efforts to hold Russia accountable.

“The International Criminal Court will limit its investigation only to several select cases and the [Ukrainian] national system is overloaded with an extreme amount of crimes,” she said. “So we urgently need international assistance.”

Among other measures, Matviychuk backed the establishment of an international tribunal to try Putin and other senior officials for the crime of “aggression”–launching the war itself, in other words–a relatively new concept in international law that has been gaining interest since the invasion of Ukraine.

Such steps have come in for some international criticism by experts who argue that they could prolong the conflict by giving Putin and his allies incentive to keep fighting rather than face trial.

Cherkasov responded to that argument Wednesday, making the case that the international community’s failure to hold Putin accountable for previous crimes in Chechnya and Syria paved the way for his actions in Ukraine.

“The first step is to break the cycle of impunity,” he said. Cherkasov’s organization, Memorial, was founded in 1987 in the waning days of the Soviet Union to document the victims of Stalinist era repression. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it worked to document war crimes committed during the wars in Chechnya. Memorial was declared a “foreign agent” by the Russian government in 2016, and forcibly dissolved after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Bialiatski is a veteran human rights and pro-democracy activist who has advocated for political prisoners in Belarus since the 1990s. He was arrested amid the mass protests against President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s disputed reelection in 2021 and is currently serving a ten-year sentence on smuggling charges his allies say are politically motivated.

Sharing what he said was a message he had received from Bialitski, Staradubets said “the future of Belarus depends heavily on what happens in Ukraine. Russia’s aggressive imperialism can only be stopped by helping Ukraine win.”