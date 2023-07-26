No Winners in Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Pot Climbs to $910 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized $910 million after Tuesday’s drawing failed to produce a winner for the top prize.

The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61, with a gold Mega Ball number of 25.

Two tickets matched all five white ball numbers: one in Maryland good for $1 million, and one in Texas worth $4 million because it was purchased with the optional Megaplier add-on, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by a separate number drawn from 2 to 5.

No one, however, matched all six numbers, allowing the top prize to keep ballooning ahead of the next drawing on Friday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on the $1 billion mark a little over a week after Powerball saw a $1.08 billion winner. The new $910 million jackpot would be the eighth-largest prize in the history of either game.

If a single player matches all six numbers, they can choose to receive the full $910 million split over one immediate payment and 29 subsequent annual installments, or a one-time lump sum of about $464.2 million.

With the jackpot increasing after each drawing without a winner, the massive prizes are reflective of the long odds of winning: 1 in 302,575,350. For comparison, it’s far more likely that someone will die in a plane crash, be struck by lightning or encounter a number of other rare occurrences than strike it rich with the jackpot.

And, despite what some may believe, the only way to slightly increase the odds of winning is to buy more tickets at $2 a pop.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With Associated Press