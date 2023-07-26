No Winners in Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Pot Climbs to $910 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

No Winners in Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Pot Climbs to $910 Million

The game's jackpot is closing in on the $1 billion mark a little over a week after Powerball saw a $1.08 billion winner

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized $910 million after Tuesday’s drawing failed to produce a winner for the top prize.

The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61, with a gold Mega Ball number of 25.

Two tickets matched all five white ball numbers: one in Maryland good for $1 million, and one in Texas worth $4 million because it was purchased with the optional Megaplier add-on, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by a separate number drawn from 2 to 5.

No one, however, matched all six numbers, allowing the top prize to keep ballooning ahead of the next drawing on Friday night.

Read More

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on the $1 billion mark a little over a week after Powerball saw a $1.08 billion winner. The new $910 million jackpot would be the eighth-largest prize in the history of either game.

If a single player matches all six numbers, they can choose to receive the full $910 million split over one immediate payment and 29 subsequent annual installments, or a one-time lump sum of about $464.2 million.

With the jackpot increasing after each drawing without a winner, the massive prizes are reflective of the long odds of winning: 1 in 302,575,350. For comparison, it’s far more likely that someone will die in a plane crash, be struck by lightning or encounter a number of other rare occurrences than strike it rich with the jackpot.

And, despite what some may believe, the only way to slightly increase the odds of winning is to buy more tickets at $2 a pop.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With Associated Press

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.