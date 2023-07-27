’No One Hurt Me’: Police Release Video of Girl, 18, Saying She’s Safe 4 Years After She Went Missing - The Messenger
’No One Hurt Me’: Police Release Video of Girl, 18, Saying She’s Safe 4 Years After She Went Missing

Alicia Navarro recently walked into the police station of a small Montana town after disappearing from her Glendale, Ariz., home in 2019

Elaine Aradillas
A FaceTime video was released Thursday showing an 18-year-old girl thanking officials for their help after she was reported missing four years ago.

In 38 seconds of footage, Alicia Navarro can be seen speaking with officials from the Glendale Police Department on a phone.

“Did anyone hurt you in any way,” an officer asks.

“No. No one hurt me,” Navarro replies in the video.

“We just want to make sure you’re safe.”

“I understand that,” she says. “Thank you for offering help to me.”

On Sept. 15, 2019, Navarro, then 14, left her Glendale, Ariz., home in the middle of the night, which her mother has said was out of character.

Alicia Navarro in 2019 and 2023.
Alicia Navarro in 2019 and 2023.Navarro Family/Glendale Police

Now 18 years-old, she recently walked into a police station in a small Montana town and asked to be taken off a missing persons registry, according to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix.

“She by all accounts went on her own free will, she is not in any kind of trouble, she’s not facing any kind of charges, she is not being held anywhere,” Glendale police spokesman Jose Santiago told Fox 10 Phoenix. 

“She is coming and going at her own free will and she has been extremely cooperative not only with our folks but our federal partners as well,” he added.

In a video posted to Facebook, Alicia’s mother Jessica Nunez confirmed that Navarro is safe and alive.

“This is recent news for me,” an emotional Nunez said. “It was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don't have details, but the important thing is that she is alive.”

