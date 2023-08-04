No Explosives on Ukraine Nuclear Plant Roofs: UN
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy warned that Russia might attempt to 'simulate an attack' on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The UN’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday that it found no mines or explosives on the roofs of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, weeks after Kyiv claimed that the Kremlin may be planning to blow up parts of the sensitive facility.
“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed no mines or explosives on the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings and the turbine halls … after having been given access yesterday afternoon,” the IAEA said, after its inspectors were finally granted access to the area following a month long delay.
In early July, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia might attempt to “simulate an attack on the plant.”
“The Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he said in a televised address.
- Zelenskyy Warns Russia Has Planted Possible Explosives at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
- Ukraine Braces For Possible Attack on Nuclear Plant as Accusations Fly
- UN Pushes Deal to Avert Disaster at Ukraine Nuclear Plant
- The situation at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine just got way more dangerous
- UN: Russian Guards Keep Inspectors From Key Parts Of Ukrainian Nuke Plant During Search for Explosives
The Ukrainian leader said his claim was based on information gathered by the country’s intelligence services.
“The world sees . . . that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else,” he added.
And while the IAEA said Thursday that it had not found any explosives on the roofs, it issued a fresh warning to protect the plant in the midst of conflict. “I reiterate my call on all sides to refrain from any action that could lead to a nuclear accident with potential consequences for public health and the environment,” the head of the watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alexi Lalas Says USWNT Is ‘Unlikeable to a Portion of America’ and Risks IrrelevanceNews
- Snake Falls Out of Sky Onto Woman’s Head – Then Both Are Attacked by HawkNews
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech
- Ukraine Arrests Woman in Plan to Kill Zelenskyy With Russian AirstrikeNews
- Dad Charged With Helping Suspect in July 4 Parade Shooting Obtain Gun License to Ask for Case to Be TossedNews
- 4-Year-Old Girl Was Run Over by a Dog on a Golf Cart, Officials SayNews
- Maryland Hiker’s Death Investigated as Homicide After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Severe Storms Loom Over 120 Million in US Monday as LaGuardia Grounds Planes in NYCNews
- Ex-Minneapolis Officer Convicted in George Floyd Death Could Face Additional Prison TimeNews
- Bus Carrying 30 Campers Flips in Idaho, Leaves Nearly a Dozen Children Injured, Some CriticalNews
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics
- Ukrainian Bridge Strikes Jamming Russian War Supply LinesNews