No Explosives on Ukraine Nuclear Plant Roofs: UN

The UN’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday that it found no mines or explosives on the roofs of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, weeks after Kyiv claimed that the Kremlin may be planning to blow up parts of the sensitive facility.

“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed no mines or explosives on the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings and the turbine halls … after having been given access yesterday afternoon,” the IAEA said, after its inspectors were finally granted access to the area following a month long delay.

In early July, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia might attempt to “simulate an attack on the plant.”

“The Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he said in a televised address.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can be seen through fog as the Russian military presence there continues, on Aug. 11 in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said his claim was based on information gathered by the country’s intelligence services.

“The world sees . . . that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else,” he added.

And while the IAEA said Thursday that it had not found any explosives on the roofs, it issued a fresh warning to protect the plant in the midst of conflict. “I reiterate my call on all sides to refrain from any action that could lead to a nuclear accident with potential consequences for public health and the environment,” the head of the watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said.