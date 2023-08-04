No Explosives on Ukraine Nuclear Plant Roofs: UN - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

No Explosives on Ukraine Nuclear Plant Roofs: UN

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy warned that Russia might attempt to 'simulate an attack' on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The UN’s nuclear watchdog said Thursday that it found no mines or explosives on the roofs of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, weeks after Kyiv claimed that the Kremlin may be planning to blow up parts of the sensitive facility.

“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have observed no mines or explosives on the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings and the turbine halls … after having been given access yesterday afternoon,” the IAEA said, after its inspectors were finally granted access to the area following a month long delay.

In early July, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia might attempt to “simulate an attack on the plant.”

“The Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” he said in a televised address.

Read More
ZAPORIZHZIA, UKRAINE - AUGUST 11 : Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen as Russian militaryâs presence at nuclear power plant continues, on August 11, 2022, in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can be seen through fog as the Russian military presence there continues, on Aug. 11 in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said his claim was based on information gathered by the country’s intelligence services.

“The world sees . . . that the only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else,” he added.

And while the IAEA said Thursday that it had not found any explosives on the roofs, it issued a fresh warning to protect the plant in the midst of conflict. “I reiterate my call on all sides to refrain from any action that could lead to a nuclear accident with potential consequences for public health and the environment,” the head of the watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.