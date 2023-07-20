No Evidence Alleged Long Island Serial Killer Is Linked to South Carolina Woman’s Disappearance: Cops

Police in South Carolina say they’ve found no evidence that alleged Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann is linked to the disappearance of an 18-year-old woman who vanished in the state in 2014.

Rock Hill Police spokesperson Michael Chavis told The Messenger “there’s no indication” Heuermann is a suspect in the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell Hall, who disappeared after leaving her uncle’s house in Rock Hill.

Property records show that in 2021, Heuerman bought four plots of land in Chester, South Carolina—about 20 miles from Rock Hill.

Heuermann, who worked as an architect in New York City, was arrested last week and charged in the slayings of three women, whose bodies were discovered along a remote stretch of shoreline in Gilgo Beach outside New York City in 2010.

He is the prime suspect in a fourth killing, authorities said.

Aaliyah Bell Hall disappeared after leaving her uncle’s house in Rock Hill in 2014. Rock Hill Police Department

After his arrest, police in Rock Hill reviewed Hall’s disappearance for any link to Heuermann, but have thus far found no link and do not consider him a suspect, Chavis added.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported police in Rock Hill were reviewing the case for any link to Heuermann — and spoke to Hall’s aunt about the review of the case.

“We've had a lot of false leads, a lot of people who said they saw things, but nothing has been solid,” the aunt, Laroy Hall, told the Mail.

Police in Las Vegas said earlier this week they were reviewing open cases in the city for any potential link to Heuermann, who also owned a house in the city.

State law enforcement authorities in South Carolina, known as SLED, told The Messenger Wednesday that they have not been contacted regarding the investigation into Heuermann.

“SLED assistance in this matter was not requested, thus SLED is not involved,” spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.