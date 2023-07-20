No Evidence Alleged Long Island Serial Killer Is Linked to South Carolina Woman’s Disappearance: Cops
Rex Heuermann owns land about 20 miles from Rock Hill, where Aaliyah Bell Hall disappeared in 2014
Police in South Carolina say they’ve found no evidence that alleged Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann is linked to the disappearance of an 18-year-old woman who vanished in the state in 2014.
Rock Hill Police spokesperson Michael Chavis told The Messenger “there’s no indication” Heuermann is a suspect in the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell Hall, who disappeared after leaving her uncle’s house in Rock Hill.
Property records show that in 2021, Heuerman bought four plots of land in Chester, South Carolina—about 20 miles from Rock Hill.
Heuermann, who worked as an architect in New York City, was arrested last week and charged in the slayings of three women, whose bodies were discovered along a remote stretch of shoreline in Gilgo Beach outside New York City in 2010.
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Is NYC Architect Rex Heuermann: Sources
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Smirks in Court as He’s Charged in 3 Murders
- Here’s How Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Was Finally Caught
- Criminologists Who Profiled Gilgo Beach Serial Killer in 2011 Say Rex Heuermann Fits Description
- Wife of Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Breaks Silence
He is the prime suspect in a fourth killing, authorities said.
After his arrest, police in Rock Hill reviewed Hall’s disappearance for any link to Heuermann, but have thus far found no link and do not consider him a suspect, Chavis added.
On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported police in Rock Hill were reviewing the case for any link to Heuermann — and spoke to Hall’s aunt about the review of the case.
“We've had a lot of false leads, a lot of people who said they saw things, but nothing has been solid,” the aunt, Laroy Hall, told the Mail.
Police in Las Vegas said earlier this week they were reviewing open cases in the city for any potential link to Heuermann, who also owned a house in the city.
State law enforcement authorities in South Carolina, known as SLED, told The Messenger Wednesday that they have not been contacted regarding the investigation into Heuermann.
“SLED assistance in this matter was not requested, thus SLED is not involved,” spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews