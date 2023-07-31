No 8th Graders at LeBron James’ Charter School Have Passed a State Math Test in 4 Years: Report

An Ohio charter school operated by the LeBron James Family Foundation is coming under renewed criticism after a report found that not one of the school's rising eighth-grade students has passed the state’s math test since they were in third grade.

The latest state figures, from when the students at I Promise were in the sixth grade, show that the class scored a 0% for math proficiency.

The current report card has not been released but school officials confirmed to WKYC-TV the results for the seventh-grade testing.

The Akron school board is now raising concerns about the school’s performance, according to Akron Beacon Journal. The school has been placed on the Ohio Department of Education's list of those requiring targeted intervention.

Black students and those with disabilities are now testing in the bottom 5% of the state, according to the report.

LeBron James addresses the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the I Promise School on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. Jason Miller/Getty Images

The I Promise School was opened in 2018 as part of the Akron Public School System. It’s operated in partnership with LeBron James' foundation.

Its stated goal is to help at-risk students who are at least two years behind grade levels where they are supposed to be.

The foundation said it is working to improve the scores.

"We entered this partnership with Akron Public School for the long haul. Because this work requires a long-term commitment, hard work, and a lot of love and care,” read a statement from the LeBron James Family Foundation.

“The I Promise School is more than a school. We're here for the ups and downs, and will continue to wraparound our students and their entire families so they can be successful in school and in life, no matter the challenges and obstacles that come their way."