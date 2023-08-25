Condo Seeks to Evict 70-Lb. Emotional Support Dog As Too Big, NJ Court to Decide Her Fate

An emotional support dog named Luna is at the center of a five-year legal battle that has made its way to New Jersey's highest court.

The 70-pound black lab mix is by all accounts a docile and well-behaved female that lives with her owners in a condo complex that demands she leave because she's well over its 30-pound limit for dogs.

But Luna's owners, a married couple only identified by their initials in court documents obtained by The Messenger, won’t give up their beloved companion

The pair, husband K.P. and wife B.F., fought to keep Luna in their home since adopting her in 2018, when she began comforting B.F., whose mental health concerns include bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety so severe she has at times taken refuge in a closet, according to court papers.

A lower court initially ruled that Luna could stay in the condo, and while an appellate court in March ruled the couple could keep their dog, one dissenting opinion has elevated the case before New Jersey’s Supreme Court.

"Luna may be a good dog that doesn't bark but those characteristics do not give defendants the right to carve out an exception to the Association's lawful and enforceable rules and regulations regarding pet ownership,” wrote Appellate Court Judge Katie A. Gummer in her dissent.

A decision by the state's highest court could finally clarify if the condo board must allow emotional support animals as a “reasonable accommodation” under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, and could have implications for restrictions involving other emotional support animals in the state.

The statute prohibits discrimination and harassment based on protected characteristics, including disability, and applies in employment, housing and places of public accommodation.

“We think the law is pretty clear,” Talbot B. Kramer, an attorney for Luna’s owners, tells The Messenger.

“If you prove the need and you prove that it's a reasonable accommodation, then you should be able to keep the emotional support dog.”

An attorney for the condo association, David Byrne, disagrees, arguing that B.F. is not legally disabled and Luna should not receive an exemption.

"We think that the dog was adopted not because of any impact it would have on this woman's alleged disability, but because of the way we all adopt dogs, due to some innate connection," Byrne tells The Messenger.

"That is great," he continues, "but It doesn't entitle you to an exemption."

In 2018, K.P. bought a condo at the Player’s Place II complex in Gloucester Township, which forbids pooches over 30 pounds.

Soon after his girlfriend — now wife — moved in, and K.P. requested a waiver to the weight restrictions.

He included a letter from the woman's psychiatric nurse practitioner, who confirmed B.F. "suffer[ed] from a mood and anxiety disorder," and "would benefit" from "hav[ing] an emotional support animal," according to court papers.

Without waiting to hear back from the condo association’s board, B.F. adopted Luna as her emotional support dog.

“That bond was pretty instantaneous,” says Kramer. “And that's something that a doctor can't prescribe.”

In response days later, the condo board’s attorney said the association would seek a court order barring any dog weighing more than 30 pounds.

This kicked off years of legal wrangling, with claims and counterclaims that included the association questioning the necessity of Luna’s presence for the woman’s mental health.

During a 2020 bench trial, the association’s board president testified that the weight policy was established in 2006 after "dog attacks," "damage to . . . landscaping," and "noise complaints" associated with "larger pets" had happened, court papers say.

Luna's legal team insists she's not that kind of dog. “She's not a barker. She doesn't inappropriately go to the bathroom in places she shouldn't, she doesn't destroy bushes,” says Kramer.

“She's just a very docile, calm animal," he adds.

As one of the the wife’s therapists testified, prior to Luna's arrival, B.F. was so fearful of being alone she would "hide away in her closet as a way to try to cope."

But Luna’s “quiet” nature gave B.F. such comfort, she was able to stay “alone in the condo as long as she has Luna with her," the therapist stated, according to the court papers.

A judge ruled that while Luna could stay with the couple, the court did not declare her an emotional support animal.

An appellate court in March upheld the decision that Luna may remain home, yet also stopped short of calling her an emotional support dog.

With both sides appealing, the case has moved to the state's Supreme Court, with no date yet scheduled, the attorneys say.

The court is expected to rule on whether Luna can stay as well as whether she is an emotional support animal that B.F. needs for her wellbeing.

Luna’s case may have a boost from New Jersey’s attorney general, who announced last month that landlords can’t bar emotional support animals.

He is pursuing cases against three landlords who allegedly denied their tenants' requests to live with these animals.

The law treats condos the same way, says Kramer, but the legal rights of people with emotional support animals isn't so clear cut.

“I agree with the AG’s office but that right is apparently not absolute," he says, "as we found in our case.”