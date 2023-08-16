NJ Supreme Court Sides With Catholic School That Fired a Teacher Who Got Pregnant While Unmarried

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of New Jersey ruled it was legal for a Catholic school to fire a teacher in 2014 because she had become pregnant while unmarried.



Victoria Crisitello worked at St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, 10 miles outside of Newark, starting in 2011 as a toddler caregiver, according to court documents. In 2014, the school's principal, Sister Theresa Lee, asked Crisitello if she'd be interested in a full-time job as an art teacher.



During the meeting, Crisitello disclosed she was pregnant. Several weeks later, the school told Crisitello she had broken the school's code of ethics by having sex out of wedlock and subsequently fired her.



Crisitello filed a complaint soon after, arguing she had been discriminated against under the state's Law Against Discrimination, which forbids employment discrimination based on a variety of characteristics, including pregnancy.



But the court decided that the school was exempt due to a religious tenets exception, which allows religious organizations to create rules that coincide with their beliefs, even if they interfere with an individual's discrimination protections.



“We are pleased that the Supreme Court upheld the rights of religious employers to act consistent with their religious tenets, and that St. Theresa School did so here,” Peter G. Verniero, the attorney for the St. Theresa School, told CNN.



The New Jersey ACLU said it was disappointed with the decision, arguing that a second grade teacher should have been protected from firing under New Jersey's discrimination laws.



The state Supreme Court's decision mirrored recent federal rulings, including the 2020 case Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, which held that particular employees from religious organizations don't have grounds to sue on the basis of employment discrimination.