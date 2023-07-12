NJ Couple Accused of Stealing More Than $91,000 From Youth Soccer League, Using Funds for Disney World Trip - The Messenger
NJ Couple Accused of Stealing More Than $91,000 From Youth Soccer League, Using Funds for Disney World Trip

Six month investigation found couple used soccer league funds to pay for trips, utility bills and Amazon purchases

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Police in New Jersey have arrested a married couple after the husband and wife duo allegedly stole more than $91,000 from a youth soccer league, the Old Bridge Police Department announced on their Facebook page.

Joseph and Kathleen Murawski were charged with theft of movable property over $75,000, conspiracy to commit theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card following a six-month investigation.

Kathleen Murawski and Joseph Murawski Mugshot
Kathleen Murawski and Joseph Murawskiwere arrested and charged with stealing more than $91,000 from the youth organization on July 10, 2023.Old Bridge Police Department

The department began investigating after it was alerted by the town's youth soccer league of an issue with its accounts. The investigation included multiple subpoenas of bank and credit card records.

Police officials say they found that the couple made unauthorized withdrawals of money from the league’s accounts to fund personal purchases, including expenses related to a trip to Walt Disney World, parties, Amazon purchases, and utility bills for their home.

Kathleen was the former president of the Old Bridge Soccer League and Joseph was its field director.

They two were taken to the Middlesex County Correction Center and are awaiting a detention hearing, officials said.

