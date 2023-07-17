Nintendo Switch Helps FBI Locate Abducted Teen

A young teen who was missing was finally found a year after she got on a bus from Virginia to Arizona with a man she met on the internet last year after The FBI was able to hone in on the location of her Nintendo Switch

The unnamed 14-year-old met 28-year-old Ethan Roberts online in January 2022 according to the Department of Justice adding that he engaged in "sexually explicit conversations" with her, including asking her to create and send sexually explicit images of herself to him.

After seven months of chatting, he headed to Norfolk, Virginia, picked up the teen and got on a bus on August 3.

A Nintendo Switch seen in 2020 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

ABC 15 reported that her disappearance sparked a multi-day search involving the missing children's group Hear Their Voices.

The teen, now 15, was a homebody, and that caused even more confusion as to where she could have gone.

Eventually, there was a lead towards where the girl might be when she logged onto her Nintendo Switch account.

Roberts had allowed her to bring the portable gaming console and when she started using it, her friend got a notification, as players do when their connections come online.

"The juvenile’s friend noticed her online, and informed law enforcement," the DOJ explained. "Using the information from her online gaming account, the FBI was able to locate and rescue the juvenile from Roberts’ apartment."

Even though the account doesn't share location data, the device itself can.

“It's probably nothing that anybody even had thought of at this point,“ retired Arizona DPS Director Frank Milstead told ABC. “The fact that somebody else down the road — another child — was bright enough to go, ‘Hey, look, my friend is online, and she's been missing, and I need to tell somebody.’”

11 days after the girl went missing, officers surrounded Roberts' apartment in Tolleson, retrieved the girl and arrested him.

Roberts pleaded guilty and was jailed for 30 years in April for the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).