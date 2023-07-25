Nine-Year-Old Killed in Milwaukee Makes The Latest in More Than 100 Children Shot in The City in 2023 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Nine-Year-Old Killed in Milwaukee Makes The Latest in More Than 100 Children Shot in The City in 2023

The name and gender of the child killed Monday night were not released by police

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
On July 19, Milwaukee Police officials revealed that 103 people under the age of 18 had been shot within the last seven monthsMilwaukee Police/Instagram

The city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has passed an unfortunate milestone for 2023: more than 100 innocent children have been shot so far this year, with at least a dozen of them dying from their wounds.

On July 19, Milwaukee Police officials revealed that 103 people under the age of 18 had been shot within the last seven months. Data for this same time the previous year was not provided.

At that time, the department had handled only 11 firearm-related homicides involving children.

That number rose to 12 on Monday when a 9-year-old was shot to death in a strip mall parking lot at around 9 p.m.

Read More

Police did not release the child's name and gender.

According to WITI, three children under the age of 6 were shot in Milwaukee over three days last week, but all are expected to recover from their injuries.

A 5-year-old girl was shot on the morning of July 17. The next evening, another 5-year-old girl was struck by gunfire. A 3-year-old was also shot on July 19.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.