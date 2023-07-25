Nine-Year-Old Killed in Milwaukee Makes The Latest in More Than 100 Children Shot in The City in 2023

The city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has passed an unfortunate milestone for 2023: more than 100 innocent children have been shot so far this year, with at least a dozen of them dying from their wounds.
On July 19, Milwaukee Police officials revealed that 103 people under the age of 18 had been shot within the last seven months. Data for this same time the previous year was not provided.
At that time, the department had handled only 11 firearm-related homicides involving children.
That number rose to 12 on Monday when a 9-year-old was shot to death in a strip mall parking lot at around 9 p.m.
Police did not release the child's name and gender.
According to WITI, three children under the age of 6 were shot in Milwaukee over three days last week, but all are expected to recover from their injuries.
A 5-year-old girl was shot on the morning of July 17. The next evening, another 5-year-old girl was struck by gunfire. A 3-year-old was also shot on July 19.
