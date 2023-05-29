Nine People Injured in Shooting in Pennsylvania

According to local reports, nine people were taken to area hospitals late Sunday following a shooting outside a soccer stadium.

Police in Chester, Pennsylvania, responded to reports of gunfire at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, reports FOX 29.

The shooting happened outside Subaru Park, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union, according to WPVI.

The MLS Next Pro team had bested the Columbus Crew hours earlier.

The severity of the injuries sustained by the nine victims was not known Monday morning.

Chester Police could not be reached for comment.

The ages and names of the victims was also unavailable.