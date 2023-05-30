The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Three Children Among Nine Injured in Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting

    The mayor said he was 'saddened and angered' by the incident

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

    Nine people, including at least three children, were injured when gunfire erupted on a boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on Memorial Day.

    Four of the victims had ages ranging from 1-17, and the ages of the adults ranged from 25-65, according to CBS Miami. It was unclear if authorities were listing the 17-year-old as an adult.

    “I’m saddened and angered that we’ve had an incident on Hollywood Beach today where innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting altercation between two groups,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said at a Monday night news conference.

    “And to have an altercation with guns in the public setting with thousands of people is beyond reckless.”

    Read More

    Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, said all of the victims were in stable condition.

    Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said that a confrontation between two groups led to the shooting at around 6:45 p.m.

    She said that one person of interest was detained, and police are continuing a search for another suspect. None of the suspects' names have been released to the public.

    Security footage of the incident on Twitter, shows dozens of people running from the boardwalk and taking cover behind objects.

    Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

    “It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” he said.

    Alvie Carlton Scott III said he was on the beach when he suddenly heard numerous gunshots. He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.

    Jamie Ward, who was also on the boardwalk, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

    Police were asking anyone with additional video or photos from the scene to offer them to investigators.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.