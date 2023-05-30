Three Children Among Nine Injured in Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting

Nine people, including at least three children, were injured when gunfire erupted on a boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on Memorial Day.
Four of the victims had ages ranging from 1-17, and the ages of the adults ranged from 25-65, according to CBS Miami. It was unclear if authorities were listing the 17-year-old as an adult.
“I’m saddened and angered that we’ve had an incident on Hollywood Beach today where innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting altercation between two groups,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said at a Monday night news conference.
“And to have an altercation with guns in the public setting with thousands of people is beyond reckless.”
- Second Suspect Arrested in Hollywood, Florida, Boardwalk Shooting
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting
- Multiple People Reported Shot on Boardwalk in Hollywood, Fla.
- Nine People Injured in Shooting in Pennsylvania
- Florida Man Arrested for Shooting, Killing Dune Buggy Driver in Beer Can Fight
Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, said all of the victims were in stable condition.
Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said that a confrontation between two groups led to the shooting at around 6:45 p.m.
She said that one person of interest was detained, and police are continuing a search for another suspect. None of the suspects' names have been released to the public.
Security footage of the incident on Twitter, shows dozens of people running from the boardwalk and taking cover behind objects.
Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.
“It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” he said.
Alvie Carlton Scott III said he was on the beach when he suddenly heard numerous gunshots. He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.
Jamie Ward, who was also on the boardwalk, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.
Police were asking anyone with additional video or photos from the scene to offer them to investigators.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News
- Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book BansNews
- ATF Reminds People It’s Illegal to Smoke Marijuana and Own GunsNews
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe Wasted Thousands on Private Cars, Helicopter Flight and Luxury Hotel Rooms, Suit AllegesNews