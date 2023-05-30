Three Children Among Nine Injured in Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting

Nine people, including at least three children, were injured when gunfire erupted on a boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on Memorial Day.

Four of the victims had ages ranging from 1-17, and the ages of the adults ranged from 25-65, according to CBS Miami. It was unclear if authorities were listing the 17-year-old as an adult.

“I’m saddened and angered that we’ve had an incident on Hollywood Beach today where innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting altercation between two groups,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said at a Monday night news conference.

“And to have an altercation with guns in the public setting with thousands of people is beyond reckless.”

Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, said all of the victims were in stable condition.

Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said that a confrontation between two groups led to the shooting at around 6:45 p.m.

She said that one person of interest was detained, and police are continuing a search for another suspect. None of the suspects' names have been released to the public.

Security footage of the incident on Twitter, shows dozens of people running from the boardwalk and taking cover behind objects.

Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

“It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals,” he said.

Alvie Carlton Scott III said he was on the beach when he suddenly heard numerous gunshots. He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.

Jamie Ward, who was also on the boardwalk, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

Police were asking anyone with additional video or photos from the scene to offer them to investigators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.