    Nikki Haley Calls For Firings at FBI After Durham Trump-Russia Report

    “I think people need to be held accountable, we need to make sure heads roll over this at the most senior level,” said Haley in a Fox interview.

    Alec Dent
    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said that Congress needs to “make sure people are fired” at the Federal Bureau of Investigation during a Fox News interview Tuesday.

    Haley's comments came the day after special counsel John Durham determined the FBI should not have carried out a full investigation into Donald Trump’s connections with Russia.

    “I think people need to be held accountable, we need to make sure heads roll over this at the most senior level,” said Haley, who called on Congress to ensure those who led the FBI investigation are axed.

    “If not, what makes us different than South Sudan or Democratic Republic of Congo?” she said. “This kind of corruption happens in those third world countries–it should never happen in America.”

