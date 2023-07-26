Niger’s President Held by His Guards in Apparent West African Coup

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger was being held prisoner by his own guards inside the presidential palace Wednesday, as military vehicles blocked access to his residence in an apparent coup attempt in the West African nation.
The African Union called on the "treasonous" guardsmen to stand down, while West Africa's main regional and economic bloc ECOWAS called on them to free Bazoum.
Niger is an important ally for Western powers battling an Islamist extremist insurgency across the Sahel region. The U.S. has spent $500 million over the last decade to increase the country's security.
"The EU condemns any attempt to destabilize democracy and threaten the stability of Niger," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post.
- US Calls for Immediate Release of Niger’s President After Coup Attempt
- Biden Demands Release of Niger’s Leader After Military Coup as Worries Grow About Wider Conflict Spilling Into West Africa
- Italy Says No to a Military Solution in Niger Crisis As West African Deadline Passes
- West African Countries Say They’ll Intervene with ‘Force’ if Niger’s President Isn’t Reinstated in a Week
- Niger’s Imprisoned President Pleads For Help and Warns of Russian Influence
France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities there soured. It is also withdrawing special forces from Burkina Faso due to similar tensions.
Landlocked Niger is one of the most unstable nations in the world, with a history of four coups since independence from France in 1960 and numerous other failed attempts at seizing power.
Access to Bazoum's official residence and his offices was cut off by the presidential guard in the capital Niamey. Traffic was normal, and no gunfire could be heard, AFP reported.
Bazoum, a former interior minister, reportedly was the target of an attempted military coup on March 31, 2021, just two days before his inauguration.
Niger's last coup, in February 2010, forced then president Mamadou Tandja from power.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews