Niger’s President Held by His Guards in Apparent West African Coup

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger was being held prisoner by his own guards inside the presidential palace Wednesday, as military vehicles blocked access to his residence in an apparent coup attempt in the West African nation.

The African Union called on the "treasonous" guardsmen to stand down, while West Africa's main regional and economic bloc ECOWAS called on them to free Bazoum.

Niger is an important ally for Western powers battling an Islamist extremist insurgency across the Sahel region. The U.S. has spent $500 million over the last decade to increase the country's security.

"The EU condemns any attempt to destabilize democracy and threaten the stability of Niger," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post.

France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities there soured. It is also withdrawing special forces from Burkina Faso due to similar tensions.

Landlocked Niger is one of the most unstable nations in the world, with a history of four coups since independence from France in 1960 and numerous other failed attempts at seizing power.

Access to Bazoum's official residence and his offices was cut off by the presidential guard in the capital Niamey. Traffic was normal, and no gunfire could be heard, AFP reported.

Bazoum, a former interior minister, reportedly was the target of an attempted military coup on March 31, 2021, just two days before his inauguration.

Niger's last coup, in February 2010, forced then president Mamadou Tandja from power.