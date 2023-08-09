Niger’s Ousted Rulers Call for Uprising, Say Coup Leaders Deny President Food and Water

Niger’s former ruling party said Wednesday that President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are being held without food, electricity or fresh water in an effort by military coup leaders to force the elected leader into resigning.

“The felon putschists, furious at not having obtained the resignation of the president,” have “imposed drastic living conditions on him, cruel and inhuman,” Bazoum’s Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism said in a statement.

“The President of the Republic and his family are going through an indescribable ordeal.”

As Bazoum's party called for a general uprising against the military junta that took power July 26 and confined Bazoum to house arrest, a former Tuareg rebel leader launched a new opposition movement to restore the president to power, marking the first signs of internal resistance to the military coup.



Rhissa Ag Boula, who went from rebel to the position of minister of state for presidential security, said in a statement the new Council of Resistance for the Republic would support international military intervention to defeat the junta.

Military chiefs of the ECOWAS West African block are meeting Thursday in neighboring Nigeria to discuss possible military action to restore Bazoum.

Boula said his new organization would provide "unwavering support to ECOWAS and international partners for the planned intervention to ensure the return to constitutional order in Niger."

The size and potential influence of the CCR was unclear.

Bazoum's party, meanwhile, rallied citizens to rise up, calling for a “general mobilization throughout the national territory, in cities as well as in villages and hamlets, to save the President of the Republic from the torture of which he and his family are victims.”

Bazoum hasn’t been heard from publicly since publishing an opinion piece in the Washington Post last week that called for international help to return the strategically important West African state to democracy.

On Tuesday, coup leaders prevented acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland from seeing Bazoum during a visit to the capital, Niamey. Nuland was also denied an audience with coup leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.

“For a week the presidential couple, hostage of General Tchiani, has had no electricity, their residence having been disconnected from the electric current by the putschist's men, [and] no more water,” the party’s statement said.

“Worse still, for five days, they have had no fresh food. He never had a visit from his attending physician.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he had spoken with Bazoum to reiterate American support for his restoration, a spokesman said. He didn't mention the conditions of Bazoum's confinement.