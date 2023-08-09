Niger’s Ousted Rulers Call for Uprising, Say Coup Leaders Deny President Food and Water
Two weeks after the coup, neither side shows any signs of giving ground
Niger’s former ruling party said Wednesday that President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are being held without food, electricity or fresh water in an effort by military coup leaders to force the elected leader into resigning.
“The felon putschists, furious at not having obtained the resignation of the president,” have “imposed drastic living conditions on him, cruel and inhuman,” Bazoum’s Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism said in a statement.
“The President of the Republic and his family are going through an indescribable ordeal.”
As Bazoum's party called for a general uprising against the military junta that took power July 26 and confined Bazoum to house arrest, a former Tuareg rebel leader launched a new opposition movement to restore the president to power, marking the first signs of internal resistance to the military coup.
Rhissa Ag Boula, who went from rebel to the position of minister of state for presidential security, said in a statement the new Council of Resistance for the Republic would support international military intervention to defeat the junta.
- US Calls for Immediate Release of Niger’s President After Coup Attempt
- US and UN Worry as Ousted Niger President is Forced to Eat Uncooked Rice and Pasta
- Niger’s Junta Rulers Seek Help From Russian Wagner Group
- Biden Demands Release of Niger’s Leader After Military Coup as Worries Grow About Wider Conflict Spilling Into West Africa
- Nigerian President Dials Back War Talk Over Niger Coup Crisis
- World in Photos: In Peru, a failed coup, a new president and fury in the streets
Military chiefs of the ECOWAS West African block are meeting Thursday in neighboring Nigeria to discuss possible military action to restore Bazoum.
Boula said his new organization would provide "unwavering support to ECOWAS and international partners for the planned intervention to ensure the return to constitutional order in Niger."
The size and potential influence of the CCR was unclear.
Bazoum's party, meanwhile, rallied citizens to rise up, calling for a “general mobilization throughout the national territory, in cities as well as in villages and hamlets, to save the President of the Republic from the torture of which he and his family are victims.”
Bazoum hasn’t been heard from publicly since publishing an opinion piece in the Washington Post last week that called for international help to return the strategically important West African state to democracy.
On Tuesday, coup leaders prevented acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland from seeing Bazoum during a visit to the capital, Niamey. Nuland was also denied an audience with coup leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.
“For a week the presidential couple, hostage of General Tchiani, has had no electricity, their residence having been disconnected from the electric current by the putschist's men, [and] no more water,” the party’s statement said.
“Worse still, for five days, they have had no fresh food. He never had a visit from his attending physician.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday he had spoken with Bazoum to reiterate American support for his restoration, a spokesman said. He didn't mention the conditions of Bazoum's confinement.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews