Niger’s Imprisoned President Pleads For Help and Warns of Russian Influence

Niger’s ousted president pleaded for help in returning to power on Friday, warning that his strategically important democracy would fall to jihadis and Wagner Group mercenaries if a military coup was allowed to proceed.



“I write this as a hostage,” President Mohamed Bazoum wrote in the Washington Post, nine days after he was deposed and placed under house arrest by members of the presidential guard.

“Niger is under attack from a military junta that is trying to overthrow our democracy, and I am just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned,” Bazoum wrote.

The president’s high-profile missive came with just two days to go before a deadline imposed on the coup plotters by a block of West African countries to free and reinstate Bazoum or face possible military force.

Envoys from the ECOWAS regional organization landed in the capital, Niamey, Thursday evening but didn’t spend the night as originally planned, France 24 reported.

“The ECOWAS delegation that came to Niamey to obtain an ‘amicable’ return to constitutional order has cut short its stay,” Malian journalist Serge Daniel said Thursday on social media.

Protesters hold a Russian flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on August 3, 2023. Imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum issued a plea for help in returning Niger to democracy after a military coup. AFP via Getty Images

The team “did not even leave the airport,” Daniel said, but was met there by Gen. Moussa Barmou, a member of the junta, “who rejected” regional mediation.

The military junta, led by the U.S.-trained Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, wants to end Niger’s military cooperation with the U.S., France, and other Western states. Coup supporters paraded through the streets last week waving Russian flags, and Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the coup.

France 24 correspondent Wassim Nasr reported Wednesday that Nigerien Gen. Salifou Modi had met with Wagner representatives in Mali "to request a rapid deployment" to Niamey.

Bazoum argued that Niger had become more secure and prosperous since he was elected. “To the south, where we face the terrorist group Boko Haram, there have been almost no attacks for two years, and refugees are returning to their villages,” he said.



“The country’s north and west have likewise suffered no major attacks since I took office in 2021,” he wrote. “Thanks to our allies’ support and training from partners, including the Indiana National Guard, Niger is now the safest it has been in the past 15 years.”

Bazoum contrasted the relative safety of Niger with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, both led by military rulers, both suffering from continuing jihadi attacks–and both home to Wagner Group fighters.

“With an open invitation from the coup plotters and their regional allies, the entire central Sahel region could fall to Russian influence via the Wagner Group, whose brutal terrorism has been on full display in Ukraine,” he warned.

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on the coup leaders to release Bazoum and for the “preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy.”