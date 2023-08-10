Nigerian President Dials Back War Talk Over Niger Coup Crisis

Nigeria’s president appeared to turn down the heat on talk of military intervention in coup-stricken Niger on Thursday, telling regional leaders he would “prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.”



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also chairs the ECOWAS block of West African states, made his remarks ahead of an emergency summit in Abuja to discuss the military coup in neighboring Niger.



ECOWAS originally set an August 6 deadline for Niger’s presidential guard to free President Mohamad Bazoum, threatening force if democracy wasn’t restored.



Niger’s military junta ignored the ultimatum, closed the country’s airspace and didn’t let a visiting ECOWAS delegation leave the airport in Niamey last week.



Timbu, meanwhile, found himself swamped by domestic opposition to a military solution, as one Lago newspaper accused him of “dangerous warmongering” and religious leaders asked him to reconsider.



“Just as Iraq and Afghanistan defined George W. Bush, Niger could define Tinubu’s presidency,” a senior official from the president’s party told the Financial Times. “Most of what he’s doing is on the hoof rather than a carefully considered assessment of the situation.”



Timbu, who assumed the presidency just two months ago, got the message.

“It is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach,” he told delegates to Thursday’s summit. “We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum.”

“It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.”

Seeking to solidify its hold on power, Niger’s military junta, led by U.S.-trained Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, named a new, military-appointed cabinet on Thursday. The slate included new appointees to the foreign ministry.

But in Abuja, Niger’s seat at the ECOWAS table was held by Massoudou Hassoumi, a foreign ministry official appointed by the imprisoned President Bazoum.

Bazoum is reportedly being held in isolation in quarters on the presidential compound where he is being forced to survive on uncooked rice and pasta.