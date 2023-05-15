The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nigerian Chef Attempts World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon at Over 96 Hours

    Guinness World Records is still reviewing the evidence.

    Published |Updated
    Rachel Askinasi
    Hilda Baci/YouTube

    Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef, has set out to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) by cooking for over 96 hours straight. Today's Woman Magazine captured a photo of a timer on-set, which confirmed her cooking time.

    The previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes of continuous cooking was held by Chef Lata Tondon in India, according to Guinness World Records, and was set in 2019.

    Baci began her attempt at 10 a.m. EST on May 11 in Lekki, Nigeria, and used over 100 different dishes over the course of four days, according to BBC News.

    Although there were no Guinness World Record officials present, CCTV cameras were installed to monitor Baci's cooking. Guinness World Records tweeted that they were aware of the record attempt and needed to review all the evidence before officially confirming a record.

    Crowds gathered around the chef at different times throughout her cook-a-thon, and guests were able to eat her food, which consisted largely of Nigerian meals such as jollof rice, pasta, and akara. Onlookers danced, sang, and cheered Baci on from both inside and outside the kitchen.

    Baci's recipes were homemade and inspired by her mother's culinary techniques. Among the crowd were local celebrities and Babajide Sanwo Olu, the governor of Lagos state, according to a video captured by Today's Woman Magazine.

    Baci said, "This attempt is proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support," before starting her cook-a-thon.

    Throughout the cooking process, medical professionals monitored Baci, applying cold compresses and checking her vitals.

