Nigerian Brothers Plead Not Guilty in Sextortion Plot Linked to Michigan 17-Year-Old’s Suicide

Two Nigerian brothers who were arraigned on sexual extortion charges that officials believe led to the suicide of a young man in Michigan pleaded not guilty on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, the Ogoshi brothers were extradited from Nigeria last week after being indicted in May 2023.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, both entered not-guilty pleas during their arraignment in federal court in Marquette, Michigan on Thursday.

They are charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet.

If convicted the brothers face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The men are accused of running an international sextortion ring, in which they allegedly posed as young women to lure more than 100 male teens and young adults into sending them explicit photos, WXXM News 13 reported, at which point they extorted the young men for money, threatening to send their images to friends and family.

In addition to those charges, Samuel Ogoshi also faces single charges of sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death in connection to the suicide of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay on March 25, 2022.

Screenshots between the Nigerian brothers and DeMay confirm the teen was considering suicide following conversations with the brothers, NBC News reported.

“I have screenshot (for) all your followers and tags. I can send this nudes to everyone and also send your nudes to your family and friends until it goes viral … All you've to do is to cooperate with me and I won't expose you,” the brothers allegedly said.

The two demanded $1,000, but DeMay said he only had $300 to send. “I'm killing myself right now right now. Because of you,” DeMay said.

DeMay then shot himself.

Sexual extortion, or sextortion, includes threatening victims that intimate images will become public if the victim doesn’t pay money or engage in sexual favors.

“Sextortion is a horrible crime,” US Attorney Mark Totten said. “To those who commit these crimes: we will pursue you around the world. And to those who are victims: please know we stand ready to help you.”

A detention hearing has been scheduled for next Wednesday.